Breaking: Tinubu Issues Fresh Order as Terrorists Attack Niger, Abduct Many People
- President Bola Tinubu directed the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and other agencies to launch an immediate rescue operation for victims abducted in Niger State
- Tinubu said he is outraged by the mass abduction and killing of innocent citizens, describing the attackers as enemies of peace and humanity
- The president also directed Service Chiefs to brief him regularly on the progress of the rescue operation until all abducted persons are accounted for
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President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 25, ordered a coordinated rescue operation for victims of a mass abduction in Niger State, calling on the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and all relevant intelligence agencies to act immediately.
In a statement signed by the president, Tinubu described the incident as an outrage, saying the attackers had targeted defenceless Nigerians in what he called a barbaric and cowardly assault.
Tinubu vows attackers will not go free
"Those who carried out this cowardly attack on defenceless Nigerians are enemies of peace and enemies of humanity, who will not go scot-free," Tinubu said in the statement.
The president extended condolences to families of those killed during the attack, and assured the families of the abducted that the federal government would not rest until every victim was returned safely.
"You are not alone. The entire nation shares your anguish. We will not rest until your sons, daughters, mothers and fathers are brought back safely to you," he said.
FG promises full support to Niger state
Beyond directing the rescue effort, Tinubu also instructed the Service Chiefs to give him regular briefings on the progress of the operation until all abducted persons are fully accounted for.
The president assured Niger State of the federal government's full backing, pledging support for recovery, relief, and security reinforcement in the affected communities.
"Terror will not cow Nigeria. We will defend our people, protect our communities, and uphold the sanctity of human life," Tinubu said.
He also offered prayers for those who lost their lives and for the residents of Niger State during what he described as a deeply difficult time.
Terrorists storm churches
Previously, Legit.ng reported that terrorists launched a deadly assault on Ariko community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, targeting two Christian churches during Easter celebrations.
The attack left at least seven people dead and resulted in the abduction of several others, causing widespread fear among residents.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944