Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Tension as Residents Rush to Scoop Fuel from Fallen Tanker, Lagos Gov't Wades In
Nigeria

Tension as Residents Rush to Scoop Fuel from Fallen Tanker, Lagos Gov't Wades In

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • A diesel tanker has overturned at Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, blocking traffic and causing fuel to spill across the busy route
  • Residents were seen scooping diesel from the fallen tanker despite warnings from emergency and traffic authorities
  • LASEMA and LASTMA deployed responders, diverted traffic and cautioned the public against approaching the accident scene

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A diesel tanker overturned on Monday at the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2 in the Apapa area of Lagos, disrupting traffic and drawing crowds to the accident scene.

The fallen tanker blocked the busy corridor and caused fuel to spill across the bridge, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes.

Residents scooping diesel from the fallen tanker at the bridge.
Residents scooping diesel from the fallen tanker at the bridge. Photo: LASG, CTV
Source: Facebook

Videos shared widely on social media showed residents approaching the tanker and scooping diesel despite the danger.

The incident occurred during peak movement hours, raising concerns among safety officials about the risk of fire or explosion in the densely populated area.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Fuel spill spreads on Liverpool Bridge

Read also

Insecurity: Kogi govt speaks on action bandits recently took in the state

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed that the tanker was carrying diesel and that the spill resulted from damage to the tank.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the agency said:

“There’s a fallen tanker loaded with diesel on top Liverpool bridge inward Mile2. The diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank.”

LASTMA added that security agencies had been informed and that traffic control measures were immediately introduced.

According to the agency:

“Men of Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety Agencies have been swiftly notified.”

It also announced that vehicles were redirected to reduce exposure to the hazard and urged road users to follow instructions from officials on duty.

As emergency measures continued, the Lagos State Government issued a public warning to residents, cautioning against unsafe actions around the spill site. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that responders were deployed after receiving reports of the overturned tanker.

LASEMA warns residents against scooping

In a situation report signed by the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, the agency confirmed active fuel leakage from the tanker. The statement said:

Read also

Qatar Airways plane carrying 260 develops fault mid-air, heads back to Lagos

“Our attention has been brought to a fallen tanker at the above location, which is leaking fuel. All emergency responders have been activated and are en route to the location.”

The agency cautioned residents against approaching the tanker. It warned, “Members of the public are urged to exercise EXTREME CAUTION to avoid any secondary incident from scooping product or lighting any flame near the area.”

Motorists were advised to stay away from the Apapa axis while containment efforts continued. LASEMA said a disaster management plan had been activated and that further updates would be provided.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Lagos State
Hot:
Kwara governor Maurice sam Shammi prasad Bbnaij sultana Amy sherrill