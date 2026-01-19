A diesel tanker has overturned at Liverpool Bridge in Apapa, blocking traffic and causing fuel to spill across the busy route

Residents were seen scooping diesel from the fallen tanker despite warnings from emergency and traffic authorities

LASEMA and LASTMA deployed responders, diverted traffic and cautioned the public against approaching the accident scene

A diesel tanker overturned on Monday at the Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2 in the Apapa area of Lagos, disrupting traffic and drawing crowds to the accident scene.

The fallen tanker blocked the busy corridor and caused fuel to spill across the bridge, forcing commuters to seek alternative routes.

Residents scooping diesel from the fallen tanker at the bridge. Photo: LASG, CTV

Source: Facebook

Videos shared widely on social media showed residents approaching the tanker and scooping diesel despite the danger.

The incident occurred during peak movement hours, raising concerns among safety officials about the risk of fire or explosion in the densely populated area.

Fuel spill spreads on Liverpool Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority confirmed that the tanker was carrying diesel and that the spill resulted from damage to the tank.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the agency said:

“There’s a fallen tanker loaded with diesel on top Liverpool bridge inward Mile2. The diesel is spreading on the bridge as a result of the damaged tank.”

LASTMA added that security agencies had been informed and that traffic control measures were immediately introduced.

According to the agency:

“Men of Nigerian Police Force from Area B and other safety Agencies have been swiftly notified.”

It also announced that vehicles were redirected to reduce exposure to the hazard and urged road users to follow instructions from officials on duty.

As emergency measures continued, the Lagos State Government issued a public warning to residents, cautioning against unsafe actions around the spill site. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency confirmed that responders were deployed after receiving reports of the overturned tanker.

LASEMA warns residents against scooping

In a situation report signed by the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, the agency confirmed active fuel leakage from the tanker. The statement said:

“Our attention has been brought to a fallen tanker at the above location, which is leaking fuel. All emergency responders have been activated and are en route to the location.”

The agency cautioned residents against approaching the tanker. It warned, “Members of the public are urged to exercise EXTREME CAUTION to avoid any secondary incident from scooping product or lighting any flame near the area.”

Motorists were advised to stay away from the Apapa axis while containment efforts continued. LASEMA said a disaster management plan had been activated and that further updates would be provided.

Source: Legit.ng