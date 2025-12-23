Vice President JD Vance trains with Navy SEALs, showcasing military readiness and leadership engagement

Newly released photographs show United States Vice President JD Vance training alongside elite Navy SEALs in California.

This highlighted the administration’s emphasis on military readiness and leadership engagement with the armed forces.

Source: Twitter

The images, obtained by Fox News Digital, capture the vice president participating in a demanding 90-minute physical training session that he later described as exhausting but deeply rewarding.

The photographs show Vice President Vance carrying heavy logs, rowing in the ocean, running along the beach and climbing a rope obstacle course with a group of Navy SEALs at a training facility in Coronado, California.

Sharing his experience on X on Monday, Vance wrote:

“Just finished PT with the Navy SEALs for 90 minutes. They took it easy on me and I still feel like I got hit by a freight train.”

Sources familiar with the visit said the vice president participated in several stages of the SEALs’ physical training regimen. The faces of many of the personnel in the photos were deliberately blurred to protect their identities.

Vance praises special operations forces

Following the training session, the vice president used the moment to commend America’s special operations forces, describing them as among the best in the world.

“I am so grateful to all of our warriors who keep us safe and keep the highest standards anywhere in the world,” Vance said in his post.

The Navy SEALs are widely regarded as one of the most elite units in the US military, known for their intense physical standards and missions ranging from counterterrorism to complex maritime operations.

Military service shapes vice president’s outlook

Vice President Vance is a US Marine Corps veteran who served during the Iraq War. He enlisted in 2003 and deployed to Iraq in 2005 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, where he worked in public affairs.

Source: Twitter

He has previously said that his time in uniform significantly shaped his views on national security, the human cost of war and the responsibility leaders carry when authorising military action.

Physical readiness message echoed by administration

The appearance aligns with broader messaging from officials in President Donald Trump’s administration, who have repeatedly stressed the importance of physical fitness across the armed forces.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has publicly emphasised that troops must be “fit, not fat,” including at senior command levels.

He has also taken part in physical training sessions with service members during visits to military units around the world.

Observers say the vice president’s participation in SEALs training reinforces the administration’s focus on discipline, readiness and visible support for military personnel.

