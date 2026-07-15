Belemaoil Group President Tein Jack-Rich received an award at the Celebrate America 250 event in Washington, D.C., where he urged deeper Nigeria-U.S. economic ties

Jack-Rich argued that a stronger bilateral alliance between Nigeria and the U.S. would trigger an industrial revolution across the African continent

Eric Trump backed Jack-Rich's position, warning that rival global powers would fill the gap if America reduced its engagement with Africa

Tein Jack-Rich, the President of Belemaoil Group and a former contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket in 2022, has called on the United States to deepen its economic engagement with Nigeria, arguing that such a partnership holds the key to Africa's industrialisation and long-term growth.

Jack-Rich made the appeal on Wednesday after receiving an honour at the Celebrate America 250 event in Washington, D.C., a gathering held to mark America's semiquincentennial. The occasion drew senior U.S. political figures, including Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, and members of Congress such as Representative Jim Jordan.

Eric Trump, Tein Jack-Rich Call for Stronger Nigeria-US Economic Partnership

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Jack-Rich's case for a Nigeria-U.S. alliance

Addressing the audience following the award presentation, Jack-Rich said Africa's most pressing requirement was access to American markets, capital, technology and strategic collaboration.

"What Africa needs is the right access. What Africa needs is the right collaboration. What Africa needs is the right partnership," he said.

He described the United States as the single most reliable development partner capable of unlocking Africa's economic potential, adding: "The best partner that Africa can ever take to the bank with a written note and have that note generate capital for growth is the USA."

Jack-Rich argued that positioning Nigeria as America's continental launching pad would set off a wave of industrialisation across Africa.

"If you have the U.S. having its launching pad as Nigeria, the whole of the continent will have that industrial revolution. There will be massive employment, capital growth and dignified lives," he said.

He pointed to Nigeria's hydrocarbon reserves, critical minerals, youthful population and its share of more than 60 per cent of Africa's arable land as factors that make it a natural gateway for U.S. investment into the continent.

He also connected his 2022 presidential ambition to this broader vision, saying his desire to forge a closer Nigeria-U.S. relationship was among his primary motivations for seeking the presidency.

Jack-Rich warned that Africa's growth trajectory would remain constrained without Nigeria's proper development, saying:

"Until Nigeria is set on the right stage, it will be difficult for Africa to have a launching pad."

Eric Trump backs African engagement

Eric Trump aligned himself with Jack-Rich's position, drawing on his personal travels across the continent to underline his conviction that Africa presents extraordinary economic opportunities.

"I've spent a tremendous amount of time all over Africa, and the potential is unbelievable. The beauty of the countries and the natural resources speak for themselves," he said.

Trump cautioned that a U.S. retreat from African engagement would create an opening for geopolitical rivals.

"If America doesn't do it, there are other adversaries in the world, and we know exactly who they are that will do it," he said.

He also framed deeper Africa ties as consistent with his father's policy outlook.

"My father talks about America First. To be America First, you have to have strong partnerships. You can't drive other countries away from us," he said, adding that he expected stronger U.S.-Africa relations to materialise under the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng