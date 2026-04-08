Pastor Isaac Oyedepo stated that the world had moved beyond the “last days” into what he described as the “last day”

The cleric addressed what he described as a misconception, insisting that many wrongly assumed there was still ample time before the second coming

The second coming of Jesus is a central to the two major Abrahamic religions, both of which claim ownership to the prophet

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo has stirred conversations online following remarks about the anticipated return of Jesus Christ.

In a video that has gained traction across social media platforms, the cleric declared that the world may be closer than many assume to the second coming.

The cleric addressed believers on what he described as the “last day.” Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in the footage, Oyedepo said the present period should not be viewed as distant from prophetic events.

“We are not in the last days; we are in the last day,” he stated.

He added that the return of Jesus could happen at any moment, describing it as an event that may unfold suddenly with the sounding of the final trumpet.

Cleric speaks on end-time expectations

Oyedepo addressed what he described as a common misconception among believers. He said many people believe there is still ample time before the prophesied return but insisted that such assumptions may be misplaced.

The belief in the return of Jesus Christ is central to both Christianity and Islam, though interpretations vary.

In Christianity, the second coming is regarded as a key event that signals the culmination of the present age and the beginning of final judgment.

Pastor Oyedepo says Jesus could return at any moment. Photo: Pastor Isaac Oyedepo

Source: Instagram

Islam also recognises the return of Prophet Isa, but places it within a sequence of major signs expected to occur before the end of time.

These include events that will precede his descent and shape the final phase of human history.

Olukoya explains why church keep using "die by fire"

Earlier in another report, the founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, has offered an explanation on the meaning behind the widely known “Die by Fire” prayer associated with the ministry.

The cleric said the phrase has often been misunderstood outside its spiritual context. Olukoya made the clarification in a message shared on his verified Facebook page on Saturday.

He said the prayer was never intended as a literal expression of violence but as a spiritual declaration aimed at forces believed to obstruct human progress and destiny.

According to him, the prayer targets what he described as invisible challenges that manifest as persistent hardship, spiritual opposition and stagnation.

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng