Nigerian Navy recognized as Africa's strongest naval force by Global Firepower Index in 2026

Analyst praises Navy's role in regional security and combating piracy over the past four years

Upcoming 70th anniversary set to showcase Navy's achievements and future direction in maritime security

A public policy analyst, Musa Ilallah, has highlighted key achievements of the Nigerian Navy as it prepares to mark its 70th anniversary, describing the force as a leading maritime power on the continent.

According to the analyst, the Navy was recognised by the Global Firepower Index in February 2026 as Africa’s strongest naval force, a development he linked to sustained investment and strategic leadership.

Nigerian Navy at 70: Analyst Highlights Major Successes

Source: UGC

Strategic role in regional and continental operations

Ilallah noted that Nigeria’s naval influence has extended beyond its borders, citing a landmark agreement with the African Union for the provision of strategic sea-lift services for peacekeeping, disaster response and humanitarian missions.

He also pointed to the planned launch of the Gulf of Guinea Combined Maritime Task Force in June 2026, which will coincide with the Navy’s 70th anniversary.

The multinational force is expected to enhance coordinated responses to maritime threats across the region.

Analyst speaks on progress in tackling maritime insecurity

The analyst recalled that Nigeria exited the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy-prone countries four years ago, describing it as a major milestone in maritime security.

He added that recent initiatives, including the creation of the Nigerian Navy Marine Corps and the Nigerian Navy Special Operations Command, were part of deliberate reforms to strengthen operational capacity.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, was credited with driving reforms aimed at modernising the force.

He said his vision is “to develop a modern, agile, and professional naval force dedicated to securing Nigeria's maritime interests and advancing national security objectives in synergy with other security agencies.”

Ilallah said the naval chief had demonstrated commitment to this goal through operational engagements and strategic partnerships.

Expanded operations across Nigeria

The Navy’s presence has remained active in multiple internal security operations across more than 30 states, including the North-East, where the Naval Base Lake Chad plays a critical role in counter-insurgency efforts.

Nigerian Navy at 70: Analyst Highlights Recent Successes

Source: Twitter

The analyst noted that these operations have helped reopen waterways and support economic activities among local communities.

Ilallah also highlighted increased global engagement under the current leadership, including participation in international maritime conferences and bilateral cooperation with foreign navies.

He said such collaborations have strengthened Nigeria’s operational and technical capabilities while reinforcing its role in regional security architecture.

Economic impact and future outlook

The analyst emphasised the Navy’s contribution to Nigeria’s economic stability, particularly through enhanced surveillance of maritime resources.

He noted that improved security had supported a rise in oil production, with the maritime sector contributing significantly to national revenue and exports.

Anniversary set to showcase naval strength

As the Navy prepares for its platinum anniversary in June 2026, Ilallah described the milestone as an opportunity to showcase its achievements and future direction.

Activities lined up for the celebration include an international fleet review and the Sea Power for Africa Symposium, expected to attract global participation.

He concluded that the anniversary would underline the Navy’s growing status as a key player in Africa’s maritime security landscape.

Navy's head of operations dies

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the death of Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, Chief of Operations at the Naval Headquarters, following a brief illness.

Senior officers describe the late Rear Admiral as a highly respected figure whose career was marked by dedication, discipline, and service excellence.

Source: Legit.ng