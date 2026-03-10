FAAN says more than 100,000 airport access cards have been issued to motorists nationwide

About 62,000 of the registrations were recorded within three days after enforcement began

President Bola Tinubu ordered the temporary suspension of the system and free access for motorists

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed that more than 100,000 motorists obtained airport access cards nationwide as part of efforts to implement the federal government’s cashless toll system at airport gates.

FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, disclosed on Monday that 62,000 of the cards were issued within three days after the enforcement of the new payment system began at airports across the country, PUNCH reported.

The rollout of the policy, however, caused major disruptions at airport entrances, prompting President Bola Tinubu to direct that airport tollgates be temporarily opened to motorists without payment.

Disruptions follow cashless toll rollout

The federal government had earlier introduced the cashless toll system as part of its digital payment drive at airport access gates.

However, when enforcement began on March 1, many motorists reportedly arrived without access cards or digital payment arrangements, leading to long queues and traffic gridlock at several airport entry points.

Passengers travelling through major airports, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, struggled to reach departure terminals on time as congestion built up around tollgates.

Following public complaints, the president ordered an immediate suspension of the system and free passage for vehicles as a temporary relief measure.

FAAN explains surge in access card registration

Speaking on the development, Kuku acknowledged that the initial enforcement created significant bottlenecks despite earlier awareness campaigns.

According to her, many commuters did not expect the policy to be strictly enforced from the announced date.

She said the surge in access card registrations showed that motorists were gradually adapting to the system.

Kuku noted that FAAN had registered over 100,000 users between October, when the programme started, and early March, with the majority of registrations occurring within the first few days of enforcement.

She also expressed appreciation to the President for intervening to ease the situation.

Motorists report free access to airport gates

Following the directive, FAAN officials stationed at airport tollgates reportedly vacated the entry points, allowing vehicles to move freely.

A motorist identified simply as Idris told journalists that he had driven through the tollgate several times in the past five days without encountering FAAN officials or paying any fee.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the absence of officials resulted in smooth traffic flow at tollgates that were previously congested during the early days of the policy’s enforcement.

Government reviews electronic payment system

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the president’s directive after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

According to him, the decision was taken after concerns that the new system was causing serious delays and making passengers miss their flights.

Keyamo said the government had instructed the aviation ministry and FAAN to temporarily return to the previous toll payment arrangement while work continues on a more efficient electronic solution for airport access across the country.

Passengers miss flights as ‘go-cashless’ causes traffic

FAAN’s cashless toll payment policy took full effect on March 1, 2026, eliminating cash transactions at airport gates and compelling motorists to use a payment card known as ‘go-cashless’.

The rollout triggered severe traffic congestion around Lagos and Abuja airport access roads.

