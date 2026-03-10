The management of Malam Bako Mosque in Maiduguri dismissed social media claims that unidentified individuals attempted to plant a bomb within the mosque premises

Maiduguri, Borno state – The management of Malam Bako Mosque in Maiduguri has dismissed claims circulating on social media alleging that unidentified individuals attempted to plant a bomb within the mosque premises.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the mosque authorities described the report as false and misleading, assuring residents that the worship centre and its surrounding community remain peaceful and secure.

Borno Mosque Breaks Speaks Out After Social Media Bomb Scare

Mosque denies bomb planting claim

The mosque, located in the Layin Hadiza area of Maiduguri, said no such incident occurred within or around its premises.

In a statement titled “Official Statement from the Management of Malam Bako Mosque, Layin Hadiza,” the management sought to clarify the situation and calm fears among residents.

“The management of Malam Bako Mosque, Layin Hadiza, wishes to inform the public that the message currently circulating on social media claiming that some individuals came to plant a bomb in the mosque is completely false and unfounded,” the statement read.

The mosque further stressed that the area remains calm and safe for worshippers and residents.

“We want to clearly state that no such incident occurred in or around the mosque. The mosque and the surrounding neighbourhood are calm and safe.”

Public urged to avoid spreading false information

The management appealed to members of the public to avoid sharing unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic.

“We therefore urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear and panic in the community,” the statement added.

Police dismiss report, call for vigilance

The Borno State Police Command also reacted to the circulating claim, dismissing it as baseless.

The command’s spokesperson, Nahum Daso, said residents should remain alert while avoiding the spread of false information.

“It is an unfounded report. Therefore, we call on the public to maintain high vigilance and desist from sharing fake information,” Daso said in a telephone interview.

Security concerns remain in Borno

Despite the clarification, security concerns remain high in parts of Borno State, which has continued to face sporadic attacks by insurgent groups.

Last December, a bomb explosion at Al-Adum Juma’at Mosque near Gamboru Market in Maiduguri during evening prayers reportedly left at least five people dead and dozens injured, heightening fears about the safety of public spaces and worship centres in the state.

