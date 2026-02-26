The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is warning applicants about scams linked to its application process

The programme stresses that applying for NJFP 2.0 is free, with no charges or middlemen involved

It urges applicants to report suspicious requests and reminds host organisations that violations will lead to disqualification and blacklisting

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has issued a warning to applicants and host organisations about fraudulent practices surrounding its application process.

In a statement posted on X on February 25, 2026, the programme stresses that applying for NJFP 2.0 is completely free. It says there are no fees, hidden charges, or middlemen involved.

Scam alerts and reporting channels

The NJFP highlights that any request for money during the application or placement process should be treated as a scam.

The statement urges applicants to report suspicious requests directly to the NJFP Help Desk through the official link provided, as well as via designated phone numbers.

Strict measures against violations

The programme makes clear that any host organisation or fellow found engaging in practices that compromise the integrity of NJFP will face disqualification and blacklisting. It advises applicants to apply only through the official portal, njfp.ng, to ensure safety and transparency.

“Dear applicants and prospective Host organizations, Applying for NJFP 2.0 is completely FREE. No fees. No hidden charges. No middlemen.

“If anyone asks for money at any stage of the NJFP application or placement process, it’s a scam.

“Report suspicious requests to the NJFP Help Desk using this link: https://undpgrm.ng and also contact us via these numbers - 08169486601 | 08169471572 | 08169550318 | 08169503707

“Any Host Organization or Fellow found engaging in practices that compromise the programme will be disqualified and blacklisted. Apply safely via the official portal: njfp.ng.”

This warning comes as NJFP continues its efforts to maintain transparency and protect applicants from exploitation during the fellowship process.

What is NJFP?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a youth empowerment initiative designed to connect talented graduates with organisations across Nigeria.

It provides fellows with practical work experience, mentorship, and skills development to enhance their employability and career prospects.

Supported by the Nigerian government and international partners, NJFP aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering one-year paid placements in diverse sectors.

The programme promotes transparency, merit-based selection, and equal opportunity, ensuring that young Nigerians can contribute meaningfully to national development while gaining valuable professional exposure.

