Nigeria’s House of Representatives is moving to make diaspora voting possible by the 2027 election cycle.

The proposed bill aims to give over 10 million Nigerians abroad the right to vote, recognising their economic and social contributions.

Leaders at the National Diaspora Day event in Abuja stress the urgency of passing the amendment to strengthen democracy and complement diaspora investment

In 2024, the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced plans to make diaspora voting possible by the 2027 election cycle.

He revealed then that a bill is being sponsored to allow Nigerians outside the country to participate in elections from wherever they are.

Benjamin Kalu, who represented Abbas at the first National Diaspora Day event in Abuja, explained that the initiative is aimed at strengthening democracy by including Nigerians abroad in the political process.

He was quoted by BusinessDay to have said:

“I was the one who pushed for this 20 years ago when President Obasanjo tasked us with enhancing our democracy by incorporating Nigerians abroad into our political framework.”

Over 10 million Nigerians abroad targeted

The bill is expected to grant voting rights to more than 10 million Nigerians living overseas. Abbas highlighted their economic contributions, noting that diaspora remittances amount to $20 billion annually and have significantly impacted sectors such as ICT, education, and healthcare.

According to PUNCH, he stressed the urgency of passing the bill before the next election cycle, saying:

“It’s time for this vision to become a mission. We need to ensure that Nigerians abroad are not only contributing economically but also have their rights protected, including the right to vote.”

NIDCOM chairperson supports diaspora voting

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), echoed the Speaker’s stance. She emphasised that diaspora voting would complement the growing investments by Nigerians abroad.

“I believe that it’s about time to have diaspora voting…Somebody said to me, we’re not ready. The question is when are we going to be ready?” she asked.

She pointed out that in the last two years, Nigerian doctors abroad have established over 10 hospitals in the country. She added that investments in ICT, education, healthcare, and food businesses have increased, and those contributing deserve the right to vote.

Constitutional amendment underway

The proposed constitutional amendment has already been presented for its first reading. Abbas, who also chairs the constitutional review committee, assured that the process is “in safe hands.”

He expressed confidence in achieving the goal, stating, “I share your sentiments, and I believe that joining our hands together, we can get this achieved.”

Dabiri-Erewa also expressed optimism about the bill’s success.

“I believe that if the speaker sponsors a bill, it will pass…there should be nothing to be afraid of,” she said.

In summary, as at the time of writing this piece, Nigerians abroad cannot vote, as the bill to specifically grant them the right to vote by amending relevant sections of the Constitution is still in the legislative process and not yet part of the law.

Also, the new Electoral Act signed by President Bola Tinubu does not include provisions that allow Nigerians living abroad (the diaspora) to vote from outside Nigeria. While the recent law introduced some electoral reforms, it does not yet legally grant diaspora voting rights.

