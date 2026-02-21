Breaking: INEC begins uploading FCT Council Elections Results on IREV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the uploading of the Abuja area council election results on its result viewing portal. Legit.ng visited the portal as the results of the election started trickling out on Saturday, February 21.

The elections are often referred to as the local government election in the 36 states of the country, but in the Nigerian capital, they are referred to as the "area council elections", and they carry greater importance.

This is due to the fact that states have governors and houses of assembly, but the FCT is administered by a minister appointed by the president. The closest elected bodies to the people are the area councils. They provide essential services such as local roads, water, healthcare, sanitation and schools. This makes their decision directly felt by the people and highly visible.

Meanwhile, the Obidient Movement Headquarters has raised an alarm that the portal was only opened, and result were not being uploaded. It called on the supporters of Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate and Nigerians at large to be at alert over the development.

