The City Boy Movement has begun a nationwide distribution of Ramadan and Lent palliatives to more than 100,000 households across Nigeria, as part of efforts to support families during the fasting season.

111,000 households set to benefit nationwide

Ramadan, Lent: City Boy Movement Begins Palliatives Distribution to Over 100,000 Households

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the movement’s management, the group disclosed that food items would be shared across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the announcement, 3,000 food packs are allocated to each state and the FCT, bringing the total number of beneficiary households to 111,000.

“The City Boy Movement (CBM) has commenced the nationwide distribution of Ramadan and Lent palliatives to more than 100,000 households across Nigeria,” the statement said.

Food packs designed to support fasting period

The movement explained that each food pack contains essential items sufficient to support an average household for about seven days, with the intervention aimed specifically at easing the burden on vulnerable families observing Ramadan and Lent.

The distribution exercise, which officially began on 20 February 2026, is being coordinated by appointed State Directors nationwide.

The movement said the structure is intended to ensure transparency, accountability and timely delivery of the relief materials to intended beneficiaries.

CBM noted that the palliative programme aligns with its broader commitment to compassion, structured leadership and community-centred support, while complementing ongoing efforts to cushion the economic pressures faced by many households during the fasting season.

