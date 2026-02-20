Ramadan has entered its third day with Muslims across Nigeria observing fasting, prayers, and daily routines guided by city-specific Sahur and Iftar schedules

Prayer and fasting timetables support adherence to prophetic guidance on delaying Sahur, breaking fast promptly, and observing prayers at their prescribed times

Communities, mosques, households, and businesses would adjust daily activities to align with fixed Ramadan prayer schedules nationwide

Holy Ramadan is already underway, with Muslims across Nigeria now observing the third day of the sacred month.

Across the country, worshippers have settled into the daily rhythm of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity that defines Ramadan, guided by city-specific prayer and fasting schedules.

Prayer schedules shape Ramadan observance

Clear Sahur and Iftar timings remain important as the fast progresses. They help Muslims follow the prophetic guidance to delay the pre-dawn meal for as long as possible and to break the fast immediately at sunset.

Accurate schedules also ensure that the five daily prayers are observed at their proper times, allowing believers to structure worship, work, rest, and family activities around fixed daily markers.

From major urban centres to smaller towns, Ramadan timetables support order and consistency throughout the month.

Mosques rely on them for congregational prayers, households plan meals around them, and businesses often adjust operating hours accordingly. The shared observance of these timings strengthens communal harmony and reduces confusion as the days of fasting continue.

Ramadan Sahur & Iftar times across Nigeria

1. SULEJA Ramadan prayer time table.

2. YOLA Ramadan prayer time table.

3. DAURA Ramadan prayer time table.

4. SOKOTO Ramadan prayer time table.

5. AWKA Ramadan prayer time table.

6. CALABAR Ramadan prayer time table.

7. Damaturu Ramadan prayer time table.

8. BIRNIN KEBBI Ramadan prayer time table.

9. ADO EKITI Ramadan prayer time table.

10. OKENE Ramadan prayer time table.

11. AZARE Ramadan prayer time table.

12. WARRI Ramadan prayer time table.

13. YENAGOA Ramadan prayer time table.

14. FUNTUA Ramadan prayer time table.

15. JALINGO Ramadan prayer time table.

16. HADEJIA Ramadan prayer time table.

17. MAIDUGURI Ramadan prayer time table.

18. KANO Ramadan prayer time table.

19. OSOGBO Ramadan prayer time table.

20. ZARIA Ramadan prayer time table.

21. IBADAN Ramadan prayer time table.

22. LAGOS Ramadan prayer time table.

23. ILORIN Ramadan prayer time table.

24. ABUJA Ramadan prayer time table.

