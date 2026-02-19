Federal government issued a warning urging Nigerians to ignore fake recruitment websites and notices linked to the Nigeria Immigration Service

Nigeria Immigration Service clarified that recruitment was coordinated solely by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board

CDCFIB warned applicants against fraudulent portals and advised reliance on official government channels

The federal government has issued a fresh advisory warning Nigerians to disregard fake websites and online notices claiming to be conducting recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service.

The warning follows the circulation of screenshots and links purporting to show enlistment, replacement recruitment and shortlisting updates for the Service, many of which have been flagged as fraudulent.

The federal government releases a critical advisory to Nigerian Immigration applicants, cautioning them against fake recruitment platforms and unauthorised notices.

FG: Only CDCFIB portal authorised for recruitment

In a disclaimer issued via its official X handle, the Immigration Service clarified that recruitment into the agency is coordinated solely by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

“The general public is advised to disregard fake websites claiming to conduct recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service,” the Service said.

It added:

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) is the only authorised recruitment platform. Use the link https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng for updates on the recruitment. Any other link or advertisement is unauthorised and should be disregarded.”

Fake notices described as misleading and unauthorised

According to the Service, several online pages displaying application forms, status-check portals and deadlines are not linked to any official government process and should be treated as false, Vanguard reported.

Officials warned that engaging with such sites could expose applicants to fraud, identity theft and financial loss, urging the public to rely only on verified government channels for information.

Applicants urged to verify information before acting

The Immigration Service advised prospective applicants to exercise caution, verify announcements through official platforms and ignore messages that demand payments or direct them to non-government websites.

Federal government issues an urgent update to Nigerians, emphasising that only approved government portals are valid for the exercise.

The Service reaffirmed that all legitimate recruitment updates will be communicated transparently through CDCFIB’s authorised portal and recognised government communication channels.

In a related story, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has cautioned Nigerians to disregard fake recruitment messages making the rounds on social media and other online platforms.

The board said the ongoing 2025 paramilitary recruitment process is being managed strictly through official channels and warned applicants against responding to fraudulent emails or text messages.

According to a statement posted late Wednesday on the board’s verified X handle, the CDCFIB stated that all genuine updates and shortlisting information are accessible only on its recruitment portal.

It urged applicants to log in to the official website to verify their status, update personal details, and print their examination slips when shortlisted.

2025 recruitment: CDCFIB issues important information

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has provided crucial updates for applicants in the 2025 recruitment exercise, warning the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters.

The board also clarified that a circulating document claiming to provide recruitment information is fake and not issued by CDCFIB.

Earlier, CDCFIB approved physical verification centres for the 2025 recruitment exercise have emerged. The CDCFIB released the official list of physical verification centres following the completion of the computer-based tests last month.

