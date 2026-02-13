KEDCO has launched an ATM-enabled self-service electricity payment kiosk

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has introduced an ATM-enabled self-service electricity payment kiosk for its customers to make payments for their electricity bills, Punch reported.

The new digital payment system, which was unveiled on Friday, February 13, 2026, was established in partnership with FUCIL Datatech Limited.

KEDCO says the initiative is part of its digital transformation strategy. Photo: Power Africa, KEDCO

Speaking at the inauguration, KEDCO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Shuaibu-Jimeta, said the project reflects the company’s customer-first approach and commitment to improving service delivery.

He added that it is part of the company’s efforts to improve customer convenience and accelerate digital transformation.

KEDCO prioritises customers’ satisfaction – MD

According to the MD, customer satisfaction remains central to the company’s operations, noting that business growth becomes easier when customers are adequately served.

Shuaibu-Jimeta explained that the deployment of the kiosk aligns with KEDCO’s broader strategy to digitise its operations and simplify electricity payment processes for consumers.

He added that the company evaluates every partnership based on its impact on customers, including how effective and convenient the solution will be.

Payment kiosks to be rolled out across states

The MD further disclosed that the kiosks would be rolled out across KEDCO’s franchise states to ensure seamless vending and flexible payment options.

He also reaffirmed the company’s readiness to pursue collaborations that strengthen service delivery and support its ambition to operate as a world-class electricity distribution company.

In her remarks, Chioma Iwuagwu, Managing Director of FUCIL Datatech Limited, said the kiosk technology was designed to provide secure, scalable and innovative digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

The launch marks another step in KEDCO’s push to expand digital channels and modernise electricity payment systems within its coverage areas.

The kiosks will be deployed across KEDCO’s franchise states. Photo: KEDCO

