Four Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Auno near Jakana along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway

Troops were attacked at about 10:50 pm while going to reinforce colleagues under fire, with insurgents using controlled mines in a “maximum ambush”

One of the fallen soldiers, Saidu, was remembered by comrades as jovial and friendly, reportedly on his way to rescue fellow troops

Maiduguri, Borno state - Four Nigerian soldiers are feared dead after a Boko Haram ambush in Auno, near Jakana along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno State. The attack occurred on Thursday night at approximately 10:50 pm, according to military sources.

The soldiers were reportedly on their way to reinforce colleagues who were already under attack when the insurgents struck.

Boko Haram ambush near Auno claims the lives of four Nigerian soldiers on Thursday night, February 5. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: UGC

Ambush laid with controlled mines

One soldier, who requested anonymity, described the attack as a “maximum ambush” using controlled mines.

He said:

“We lost soldiers there. They ambushed them last night. The troops went for reinforcement and four soldiers died immediately. The location is, when you pass Jakana coming from Damaturu, there is a village called Auno under Unit 3 Battalion. Boko Haram attacked them around 10:50 pm. The troops killed were the standby soldiers. While going, Boko Haram laid a maximum ambush with controlled mines."

Fallen soldier remembered by colleagues

Another source identified one of the victims as Saidu, recalling him as a jovial and friendly comrade.

“Me and Saidu were in the same barracks. He was very funny. They were on their way to rescue fellow soldiers who were under attack when they encountered the ambush,” he said.

Attempts to reach military authorities unsuccessful

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Lt Col Sanni Uba, were unsuccessful, as he did not answer or return calls by press time, Punch reported.

Auno, located 24 km from Maiduguri, has been a hotspot for Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgent activity. The area has witnessed frequent attacks on military checkpoints and civilians, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in Borno state.

Many soldiers dead after terrorists’ drone attack

In another development, several soldiers are feared dead following a drone-assisted attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on a Nigerian Army base in Borno state. Boko Haram kills 100 in Kwara

Boko Haram attacks near Auno leave four Nigerian soldiers dead on Thursday night, February 5. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, January 29, targeted the Sabon Gari military base in the northeastern part of the state, Vanguard reported.

A statement by the Nigerian military confirmed that the terrorists deployed armed drones and ground forces to raid the base, marking what officials described as a significant escalation in tactics by the insurgents.

Terrorists kill 100 in Kwara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that more than 100 residents of Woro community in Kaiama local government area (LGA) of Kwara state have been killed following a deadly invasion by suspected terrorists linked to Boko Haram, Legit.ng has learnt.

Community sources who escaped the attack told Legit.ng in exclusive interviews on Wednesday, January 4, that the attackers stormed Woro on Tuesday evening, January 3, shooting sporadically, killing residents, and setting houses ablaze.

Source: Legit.ng