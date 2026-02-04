DICON-D7G showcases Nigeria’s defence capabilities during Tinubu’s Turkey visit

A Turkish defence industry representative described Nigeria as a serious partner with long-term industrial vision

Analysts cited Turkey’s transition from defence importer to major exporter as a model for Nigeria’s ambitions

DICON-D7G said the Ankara engagements reinforced Nigeria’s push for defence self-reliance and global partnerships

Nigeria’s ambition to reposition itself as a continental defence manufacturing hub took centre stage in Ankara, Turkey, during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit, with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria–D7G (DICON-D7G) playing a prominent role in high-level diplomatic and technical engagements.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Osman Chennar, described the visit as a turning point in Nigeria’s defence and industrial policy, signalling a decisive move away from reliance on foreign arms procurement towards local production, co-development and structured technology transfer.

“This visit represents a clear policy direction by the Federal Government to transition Nigeria from a buyer of defence solutions to a producer and partner in global defence manufacturing,” Chennar said.

Technical sessions showcase Nigeria’s growing capabilities

According to the statement, discussions in Ankara went beyond ceremonial diplomacy, providing DICON-D7G with a strategic platform to present Nigeria’s evolving defence-industrial capacity to Turkish defence authorities, industry leaders and policymakers.

During closed-door technical sessions and strategic briefings, the Nigerian delegation outlined capabilities in small-arms production, ammunition assembly, armoured vehicle platforms, equipment maintenance, overhaul and refurbishment, as well as an expanding research and development portfolio.

“Nigeria is no longer starting from scratch,” the statement said.

“DICON-D7G is building on existing institutional capacity while accelerating innovation, quality assurance and industrial scale.”

Technology transfer and skills development prioritised

Chennar was reported to have held extensive consultations with the Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (retd.), officials of Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries and senior Nigerian military leaders, including the Chief of Air Staff.

“We are aligning Nigeria’s defence-industrial ambitions with global best practices while ensuring that production, skills and value remain anchored in Nigeria,” Chennar said, stressing that technology transfer and workforce development remained central to the corporation’s long-term strategy.

“True security comes from knowledge, skills and the ability to sustain capability locally. That is the direction DICON-D7G is pursuing,” he added.

Defence minister underscores need for self-reliance

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to domestic defence production, the Minister of Defence said indigenous capability had become a strategic necessity rather than an option.

“Nigeria’s security environment demands self-reliance, speed and sustainability,” Musa said. “Building and maintaining our own defence-industrial base is critical to meeting present and future challenges.”

Partnership-driven approach aligns with economic diplomacy

The statement noted that DICON-D7G’s participation underscored a broader policy shift from transactional procurement to partnership-based collaboration, with emphasis on resilient supply chains, local value addition and sustainable manufacturing, in line with President Tinubu’s economic diplomacy agenda.

A Turkish defence industry representative described Nigeria as “a serious partner with long-term industrial vision,” while analysts pointed to Turkey’s transformation from a defence importer to a major exporter as a compelling reference for Nigeria’s aspirations.

As the presidential delegation concluded its engagements in Ankara, DICON-D7G said the visit sent a clear message that Nigeria’s national security priorities are increasingly linked to industrial self-reliance, global partnerships and the pursuit of sovereign defence capability.

