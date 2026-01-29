Timi Frank urged African leaders to adopt pragmatic cooperation and early engagement as pathways to peace and stability

He said the Abraham Accords demonstrated that economic integration and dialogue could advance peace without resolving all political disputes first

Frank called for accelerated AfCFTA implementation, stronger Africa-led security cooperation and interest-driven diplomacy

FCT, Abuja — Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has advised African leaders to adopt pragmatic cooperation as a pathway to lasting peace, economic integration and enhanced global relevance across the continent.

Frank made the call in a statement outlining a policy brief titled “The Abraham Accords and Africa: Strategic Lessons for Peace, Integration, and Global Relevance”, in which he urged leaders to draw lessons from the Middle East peace agreements initiated in 2020.

According to him, the Abraham Accords marked a significant shift from traditional conflict resolution approaches by prioritising practical cooperation over the full settlement of long-standing political disputes.

Abraham Accords offer lessons beyond the Middle East

Frank explained that the Abraham Accords, brokered by the United States, normalised diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, reshaping regional diplomacy through incremental engagement rather than rigid preconditions.

Although geographically distant from Africa, he said the underlying principles of the accords offer valuable guidance for a continent grappling with protracted conflicts in regions such as the Sahel, the Great Lakes and the Horn of Africa.

“Peace should be treated as an evolving process, not a final settlement,” Frank said. “Waiting for perfect political conditions before engagement often deepens conflict rather than resolves it.”

He argued that many African conflicts persist because dialogue is tied to inflexible demands, stressing that early engagement and cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, trade and security can build trust and reduce tensions.

Economic integration seen as a tool for stability

Highlighting the economic impact of the Abraham Accords, Frank pointed to the rapid expansion of trade and investment among the signatory states as a key outcome.

He said Africa could replicate this model through accelerated implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), positioning economic integration as a tool for peace and stability.

“Regional trade, shared infrastructure projects and joint investments can reduce tensions by creating mutual benefits and lowering the incentives for conflict,” he said, adding that AfCFTA should be viewed not only as a commercial framework but also as an instrument of stability.

Call for stronger Africa-led security cooperation

On security, Frank noted that instability in the Middle East has historically affected Africa through terrorism, arms trafflcking and migration pressures, arguing that reduced conflict in any region weakens extremist networks with transnational reach.

He called for enhanced Africa-led security cooperation, including intelligence sharing, joint operations and early warning systems, in line with the African Union Peace and Security Architecture.

“Africa benefits from a multipolar world with fewer conflict flashpoints,” he said.

Interest-driven diplomacy urged

Frank also urged African states to adopt interest-driven diplomacy rather than rigid ideological alignment, citing the Abraham Accords as an example of pragmatic engagement.

He called for balanced, non-aligned foreign policies that prioritise technology transfer, food security, water management and renewable energy.

“Africa must position itself as a pragmatic global actor, not a passive participant,” he said.

Frank: Balancing pragmatism with justice

While acknowledging the gains of the Abraham Accords, Frank cautioned that unresolved political grievances remain and warned against allowing economic cooperation to replace inclusive political dialogue.

“Africa must balance pragmatism with its historic commitment to justice, self-determination and international law,” he said.

He outlined three key policy directions for African leaders: prioritising early engagement over prolonged stalemates, using economic integration as a peace-building tool, and pursuing interest-driven diplomacy while upholding fairness and inclusion.

Peace can begin under imperfect conditions, Frank says

Frank, who serves as the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East and Senior Adviser to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, concluded that the Abraham Accords offer Africa a strategic lesson rather than a rigid template.

“With political will, practical cooperation and inclusive dialogue, African leaders can reduce conflict, strengthen unity and position the continent as a confident and credible global actor,” he said.

He stressed that peace can begin even under imperfect conditions if leaders choose cooperation over prolonged stalemates.

