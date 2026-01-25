Sir Henry Ceejay Ezebuiro urged Nigerian youths to reflect on IBB’s leadership legacy and national contributions

General Ibrahim Babangida commended Ezebuiro’s humanitarian initiatives and encouraged sustained service to national development

Ezebuiro challenged young Nigerians to embrace sacrifice, humility and respect for history in leadership

Global entrepreneur and humanitarian, Sir Henry Ceejay Ezebuiro, has urged Nigerian youths to reflect on the leadership legacy and national contributions of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.), as part of efforts to build responsible and value-driven leadership for the future.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 25, Ezebuiro gave the charge during a courtesy visit to the elder statesman at his private residence in Minna, Niger state, at the weekend.

Nigerian Youths Tasked on IBB’s Legacy, Leadership Strides

Ezebuiro described the engagement as an opportunity for intergenerational learning and reflection on Nigeria’s leadership journey.

“This visit is deeply symbolic for me. It is a moment of legacy meeting purpose. I came to honour General Babangida’s contribution to Nigeria’s history and to receive wisdom from a leader whose influence on our national journey remains significant," Ezebuiro said.

Babangida commends humanitarian initiatives

During the visit, General Babangida reportedly commended Ezebuiro for his humanitarian efforts and encouraged him to remain committed to initiatives that improve lives and promote national development.

The former military leader, who governed Nigeria between 1985 and 1993, is regarded as a prominent figure in the country’s political history, with his administration associated with major economic reforms and diplomatic engagements that shaped Nigeria’s regional and international outlook.

Call for youths to embrace sacrifice and service

Ezebuiro, an internationally recognised business leader with interests spanning healthcare mobility solutions, real estate development and humanitarian projects across Africa, North America and parts of Asia, challenged young Nigerians to emulate what he described as the spirit of sacrifice and service demonstrated by past leaders.

He stressed that leadership should be rooted in humility, responsibility and respect for national history.

“We must build the future with reverence for the past. True success is measured not only by achievements, but by how we honour our roots and prepare the ground for future generations," he said.

Prayers offered for Nigeria’s unity and progress

The visit concluded with prayers for Nigeria’s unity, peace and sustained progress, values both men identified as essential to the country’s stability and development.

Ezebuiro noted that engaging with elder statesmen remained important for gr0oming the next generation of leaders and fostering a shared commitment to nation-building.

Obasanjo meets IBB behind closed doors

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, January 19, 2026, held a closed-door meeting with former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), at his hilltop residence in Minna, Niger state. The visit has sparked fresh political speculation amid growing manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obasanjo arrived in Minna via the Ahmed Bola Tinubu International Airport and was received by protocol officials from the Niger State Government House.

