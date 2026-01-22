The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) warned motorists against one-way driving, calling it a deadly violation on Lagos roads

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) warned motorists against driving against traffic, describing the offence as one of the most dangerous violations on Lagos roads.

The warning followed the arrest of a bullion van driver who was intercepted for flouting one-way traffic regulations along the Chevron–Ajah axis of the state.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, via the agency’s official X handle and signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the driver, Daniel Ikede, was apprehended for unlawfully driving against the legally designated flow of traffic. The offence was said to be prohibited under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

The agency reported that the incident occurred while the bullion van was moving from First Bank, Chevron axis, en route to Ajah.

“Upon interrogation, Ikede admitted to driving in the prohibited direction while trailing a police es cort vehicle that had accompanied the bullion van from its point of departure,” the statement said.

It added that although the bullion van was successfully apprehended through prompt intervention, “members of the es cort team allegedly absconded from the scene, evading arrest.”

Government reacted to reckless driving

Reacting to the incident, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed displeasure over the violation, describing it as “a reckless exhibition of impunity and an intolerable abuse of perceived privilege.”

He stressed that “no vehicle, individual or institution is above the law, irrespective of status, operational function or the presence of security escorts.”

Giwa further cautioned that driving against traffic, commonly referred to as one-way driving, “remains one of the most lethal traffic violations on Lagos roads,” often resulting in avoidable fatalities, destruction of property and disruption of vehicular flow.

He reiterated that the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would continue to enforce traffic regulations “with firmness, impartiality and zero tolerance for lawlessness.”

LASTMA enforcement and prosecution

LASTMA confirmed that the apprehended driver and the bullion van had been taken into custody and would be prosecuted in accordance with the law. The authority reminded motorists, private, commercial, corporate and security-assisted, that compliance with traffic laws is “mandatory and non-negotiable.”

“Any attempt to flout established regulations will be met with decisive enforcement actions, in line with the state’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring seamless mobility across the metropolis,” the statement said.

Court process and retraining for offenders

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that LASTMA applies strict enforcement measures against motorists who violate traffic laws, particularly offences such as one-way driving.

In an interview, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, explained that drivers arrested during major enforcement operations are subjected to court processes and compulsory retraining before their vehicles are released.

“Whenever we carry out massive physical enforcement, which we do quarterly, sometimes I lead them myself. Once we capture or impound vehicles for major offences, such as one-way driving, we issue court referrals,” Bakare-Oki said.

According to him, the Lagos State Mobile Court serves as the final authority in determining penalties for offenders.

“The Lagos State Mobile Court is the final arbiter that determines whether offenders will pay or not. After judgment, we proceed with the issuance of fines,” he added.

Bakare-Oki further said that motorists are referred to the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute for training before their vehicles are released.

“For the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, before we release any impounded vehicle physically, we always refer the drivers for training and retraining,” he said.

List of offences that could land motorists in jail

