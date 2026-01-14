Victor Osimhen's alleged Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) visit after Algeria match at the 2025 AFCON is based on false images

Images of Osimhen were actually from a crossover service in 2024 at an RCCG church

The claims of Osimhen flying back to Lagos for service are unverified and misleading

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The viral images of Super Eagles strike, Victor, Osimhen, visiting the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) after defeating Algeria is mislaeading and false.

Osimhen was said to have flew back to Lagos from Morocco to attend a church service at RCCG on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The viral images of Osimhen visiting RCCG was in 2023/2024 crossover service. Photo credit: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

A Facebook user, Enoch Arthur, posted this on his page after Nigeria defeated the Fennec Foxes of Algeria in the quarter-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Arthur wrote:

“After Nigeria won yesterday, Victor Osimhen immediately flew to Lagos to attend service at the RCCG this morning.”

He also shared a picture of Osimhen amidst church worshippers at an RCCG church backed his alleged claim.

Verification

As reported by DUBAWA, a keyword search on the image revealed that the photo was shared on Facebook on January 1, 2024.

In the Facebook post, which has two images of Osimhen attending service at an RCCG parish which is imilar to the photo Arthur shared.

Osimhen is reported to have experienced the cross-over night at an RCCG church in Lagos.

A reported by the Vanguard on January 1, 2024, said Osimhen attended a crossover service in a church in Lagos on New Year’s Eve.

The image of Osimhen amidst church congregants is similar to the image shared by the Facebook claimant.

Conclusion

There is no evidence that Osimhen left Morocco after defeating Algeria in January, 2026, to attend an RCCG church service.

The viral image of Osimhen visiting an RCCG church in Lagos in 2026 is false.

The image was that of Osimhen during a crossover service of December 31, 2024 into Jnauary 1, 2024. The image is not recent, hence, it is misleading.

