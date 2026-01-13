The Federal Government has earmarked N1.07bn in the 2026 budget for repairs of President Bola Tinubu’s and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s residences

This brings the total renovation allocations for the President and his Vice Presidents' , residences over three years to N18.4bn

, Meanwhile, budget documents also show significant recurrent spending by the EFCC, including over N5bn for fuel, cleaning, fumigation, meals and maintenance in 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has earmarked N1.07 billion in the 2026 budget for the renovation of the official residences of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Budget documents indicate that N459.4 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of the president’s residential building, while N615.5 million was set aside for repairs of the vice president’s residence in the 2026 fiscal year.

The fresh figures raised the total amount allocated for such projects over three years to N18.4 billion, as reported by Daily Trust.

The allocations form part of the N58.18 trillion 2026 appropriation bill presented by President Tinubu to a joint session of the National Assembly on December 19.

The budget includes N15.52 trillion for debt servicing and projects a revenue of N34.33 trillion, leaving a deficit of N23.85 trillion to be financed through borrowing.

Money spent on renovations before 2026

In the 2025 budget, the Federal Government allocated N1.53 billion for similar renovations, with N879.3 million for the president’s residence and N656.4 million for the vice president’s. In 2024, N1.3 billion was budgeted for the same purpose.

Further review of budget records shows that additional funds were provided for the renovation of the vice president’s quarters at the State House, Abuja, including N300 million in 2024, N466 million in 2025 and N326.8 million in 2026.

Shortly after assuming office in 2023, President Tinubu had sought National Assembly approval for multiple renovation projects through a supplementary budget, including N4 billion for the president’s residential quarters, N2.5 billion for Aguda House, N4 billion for Dodan Barracks and N3 billion for the vice president’s quarters in Lagos. The proposal attracted widespread public criticism at the time.

In June 2024, the administration inaugurated a new official residence for the vice president in Abuja, a project executed by the Federal Capital Territory Administration at a reported cost of N22 billion.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu, who was represented by Shettima, explained that the completion of the official residence represents the government’s respect for those in leadership positions, assuring Nigerians that his administration would continue to prioritise their well-being and build a nation they could be proud of.

EFCC gets share

Meanwhile, the 2026 budget document has revealed that the EFCC would spend over N5bn as part of recurrent expenditure on cleaning and fumigation services, N278.6m; motor vehicle fuel cost, N1.02bn and fuelling of generators, N1.2bn.

The anti-graft agency budgeted N722m for refreshment and meals, N170.5m for drugs & medical supplies, N376.5m for vehicle/transport equipment maintenance and N46m for maintenance of office furniture.

It also planned to spend N1.5bn to maintain the office building and residential quarters, and N159.8m for the maintenance of office/IT equipment.

Analysts concerned

Public affairs analysts have raised concerns over the repeated appearance of renovation and overhead cost items in annual budgets, warning that such practices could encourage waste and undermine fiscal discipline.

The Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), Debo Adeniran, described the recurring budget lines as a sign of systemic inefficiency and weak oversight, questioning why renovated facilities require fresh allocations almost every year.

Similarly, political scientist Dr Kabiru Sa’id Sufi criticised what he described as the recycling of budget documents with minimal changes, arguing that high overhead costs reduce funds available for critical development needs.

Observers have also called on the National Assembly to strengthen its oversight role by scrutinising recurrent expenditure more rigorously to curb wastage and improve budget implementation.

