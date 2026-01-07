Marcel Ngogbehei has launched Community Scholarship Programme to enhance education access and recognize academic excellence

Initiative aims to bridge talent-opportunity gap for underserved students while fostering character and leadership skills

Ngogbehei Cancer Center drives scholarship, linking education and community wellbeing for sustainable human development

A UK-based philanthropist and education advocate, Marcel Ngogbehei, has launched a Community Scholarship Programme aimed at expanding access to quality education and rewarding academic excellence among outstanding students within the community.

The initiative, unveiled at a well-attended ceremony, is designed to identify academically gifted students and support them through structured learning, discipline and fair competition, as part of a broader effort to invest in the next generation of leaders.

UK-Based Philanthropist Unveils Scholarship Initiative to Promote Educational Excellence

Source: Original

Scholarship targets talent and opportunity gap

Speaking at the launch, Ngogbehei, who is also the founder of the Ngogbehei Cancer Center, described the scholarship as a deliberate response to the gap between talent and opportunity faced by many young people.

He noted that while intelligence and potential are abundant, access to resources and support often remains limited for students from underserved backgrounds.

“This programme is about recognising talent and giving it room to grow,” Ngogbehei said. “There are many brilliant students in our communities, but without the right opportunities, their potential can easily be lost.”

Focus extends beyond academic success

Ngogbehei explained that the Community Scholarship Programme is not solely focused on examination results but also on character development, confidence building and preparing students for meaningful contributions to society.

“Education is more than passing exams. It shapes character and equips young people with the skills and mindset needed to become future leaders,” he said. “By investing in our children today, we are securing the future of our community.”

Cancer centre drives broader human development goals

The scholarship is being implemented as an educational initiative of the Ngogbehei Cancer Center, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to human development and wellbeing beyond healthcare delivery.

UK-Based Philanthropist Unveils Scholarship Initiative to Promote Educational Excellence

Source: Original

According to Ngogbehei, the centre’s involvement highlights the strong link between education, social development and long-term community wellbeing.

“Healthy communities are built not only through medical care but also through education, empowerment and opportunity,” he added.

Stakeholders call for collective support

Parents, teachers, community leaders and students attended the launch, where speakers called for collective responsibility to ensure the sustainability and success of the programme.

Ngogbehei expressed gratitude to parents and educators for their continued efforts in nurturing young minds and supporting the vision behind the scholarship initiative.

He also urged students to approach the opportunity with discipline, dedication and self-belief, stressing that the award is both a recognition of excellence and a challenge to aim higher.

Education leaders welcome timely intervention

Education stakeholders at the event described the scholarship as timely, particularly in communities where access to educational support remains a major challenge.

They noted that the programme has the potential to motivate students, improve academic performance and foster a culture of excellence.

As the initiative takes off, organisers expressed optimism that it will grow in scope and impact, helping to raise a new generation of confident, disciplined and socially responsible leaders.

Source: Legit.ng