The Tony Elumelu Foundation opens applications for its 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme, offering $5,000 in seed funding

Participants receive essential training, mentorship, and access to a vast entrepreneurial network across Africa

Eligible applicants must be African citizens aged 18+, with early-stage businesses across diverse sectors

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has opened applications for its 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme, offering African entrepreneurs a rare opportunity to access non-refundable seed funding of $5,000 alongside world-class business training and mentorship.

The programme, which has become one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurship initiatives, is designed to support founders with innovative ideas or early-stage businesses that have the potential to scale, create jobs, and drive economic growth across the continent.

Rooted in the philosophy of Africapitalism, the Tony Elumelu Foundation believes that Africa’s private sector holds the key to sustainable development.

Since its launch in 2015, TEF has committed over $100 million to more than 20,000 entrepreneurs operating across all 54 African countries, helping to build resilient businesses and strengthen local economies.

More than just funding

While the $5,000 seed capital is a major attraction, the 2026 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme goes far beyond financial support.

Selected entrepreneurs gain access to practical tools, business knowledge, and global networks needed to turn ideas into sustainable enterprises.

Participants undergo a structured entrepreneurship training programme delivered online through TEFConnect.

The curriculum covers core business areas such as idea validation, strategy, operations, financial management, marketing, and growth planning, equipping founders with skills that last well beyond the programme.

In addition, beneficiaries receive one-on-one mentorship from experienced business leaders who guide overcoming challenges, refining business models, and planning for long-term expansion.

Networking, visibility and market access

One of the programme’s strongest advantages is its extensive network. TEF connects entrepreneurs to fellow founders, investors, policymakers, and potential partners across Africa and beyond.

This exposure opens doors to new markets, collaborations, and funding opportunities that many early-stage founders would otherwise struggle to access.

Over the years, TEF-supported businesses have gone on to attract additional investment, expand across borders, and become employers within their communities.

Who is eligible to apply?

The 2026 programme is open to African entrepreneurs who meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be citizens or legal residents of any African country and at least 18 years old. Businesses should be in the early stages, typically between zero and five years old, and must operate primarily within Africa.

The programme is open to all sectors, including technology, agriculture, manufacturing, health, services, creative industries, and more.

The foundation also promotes inclusivity and diversity, encouraging applications from women, as well as Francophone, Lusophone, and Arabic-speaking entrepreneurs.

Application deadline and how to apply

Applications close on 1 March 2026 at 23:59 GMT. Interested entrepreneurs are required to apply through the official TEFConnect platform.

To apply, candidates must create an account on TEFConnect, verify their email, complete their profile with personal and business details, select the 2026 Entrepreneurship Programme, and submit a well-detailed application outlining their business idea and growth plan.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has emphasised that the programme is completely free, and no fees are charged at any stage of the application or participation process.

Small business owners and startups to benefit from TEF $5,000 seed funding.

