The Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism has urged President Tinubu to redeploy Defence Minister of State Bello Matawalle

The group said the recommendation was preventive and not a personal attack, adding that it aimed to protect operational integrity

Convener Marvin Ibem warned that public anxiety over internal vulnerabilities could weaken trust and compromise sensitive security operations

Coalition of civil society groups has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider redeploying the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, arguing that such a move would improve public trust in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

The group, known as the Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism, said the call was not a personal attack on the minister but a strategic step aimed at strengthening confidence in national security operations.

Convener Marvin Ibem addressing journalists during a press briefing in Abuja on security reforms.

Members said redeployment should be seen as a preventive decision that protects the integrity of ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

Coalition calls for confidence reset

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the coalition’s convener, Marvin Ibem Esq, said the continued presence of the minister in the Defence Ministry had become a source of unease for many Nigerians. He noted that public confidence plays a vital role in the success of security operations and warned that lingering doubts could weaken national morale.

Ibem said President Tinubu deserved the support of citizens and civil groups in addressing security challenges, adding that terrorism was not a political issue but a shared national threat. He urged the president to act on recommendations contained in a recent assessment report on the war against terrorism presented by the United World Congress of Diplomats and the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration.

Members of the Coalition of Nigeria Civil Societies Against Terrorism at the press conference.

He said:

“Mr President, we respectfully call on you to: Act on the recommendation for redeployment in the overriding interest of national security; Insulate the Defence Ministry from all forms of suspicion, real or perceived; Entrust sensitive security responsibilities only to officials whose credibility is beyond question.”

Security risks and public perception

The coalition said Nigerians across different regions remained worried, not because they questioned the commitment of the armed forces, but because of concerns that internal weaknesses could affect operational success.

Ibem said confidence, secrecy and loyalty to strategy were essential in counterterrorism operations, warning that any perception of vulnerability could create fear of possible information leaks.

He said:

“In counter-terrorism operations, confidence, secrecy, and absolute loyalty to strategy are non-negotiable… We must emphasize this point: The Nigerian people are afraid, not of the military, but of what could go wrong if caution is ignored.”

The group added that the country could not afford situations where sensitive operational details were believed to be exposed at a time when security forces were applying sustained pressure on terrorist groups and bandits.

Support for Tinubu’s security drive

While calling for redeployment, the coalition praised President Tinubu’s leadership in the security sector. It said recent restructuring efforts, strengthened military leadership and international partnerships showed commitment to restoring safety across the country.

Ibem said the coalition maintained full support for the president and insisted that its position was not driven by partisan motives.

He said:

“We therefore state clearly that we have nothing personal against the Minister of State for Defence… The security of Nigeria must never be sacrificed on the altar of political convenience.”

The coalition expressed confidence that decisive action would reassure citizens and protect gains recorded in the campaign against terrorism.

