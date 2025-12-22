Blasphemy: Tension as Angry Mob Targets Man Who Tore Holy Quran, Police React
- Tension rises in Kano after alleged blasphemy incident sparks mob retaliation at local hotel
- Police swiftly intervene to rescue suspect from lynching, restoring calm in Badawa area
- Ongoing investigations aim to clarify events surrounding the disturbing incident and assure public safety
Tension erupted in parts of Kano on Saturday night after an alleged blasphemy incident triggered an angry mob response at a hotel in the Badawa area of the metropolis, prompting swift intervention by the police.
The Kano state Police Command confirmed that its operatives rescued a man from being lynched and restored calm to the area.
Incident reported at hotel in Badawa
Sources said the incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 21 at Sarina Hotel, located in Badawa Quarters.
According to the sources, a distress call was received by security operatives reporting a disturbance at the hotel involving three men identified as Musa Tasiu, Awwal Ibrahim and Soja Snu, all said to be from Dorayi Quarters.
Suspect allegedly tore copy of the Qur’an
The sources alleged that the three men had visited the hotel to smoke shisha when one of them, Musa Tasiu, allegedly entered the hotel’s mosque.
“He reportedly broke the glass door of the mosque, picked a copy of the Holy Qur’an and tore it,” a source said.
Mob gathers as tension escalates
Following the alleged act, people within and around the hotel premises reportedly mobilised in large numbers, with the suspect facing imminent danger.
“After the incident, a crowd gathered quickly, and the suspect was on the verge of being lynched,” the source added.
Police intervene and rescue suspect
A patrol team attached to the division was said to have responded promptly to the distress call, arriving at the scene to rescue the suspect and disperse the crowd.
The police action helped to restore normalcy in the area and prevent further escalation.
Investigation ongoing, police assure calm
Sources said the situation has since been brought under control, while investigations into the incident are ongoing.
The Kano State Police Command urged residents to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to handle the matter in accordance with the law, assuring the public that appropriate action would be taken after investigations are concluded.
