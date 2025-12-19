The House of Representatives has approved stricter penalties for vote buying and selling, including jail terms, heavy fines, and long election bans

Lawmakers mandated real-time electronic transmission of polling unit results alongside physical collation to curb manipulation

The House also backed earlier release of election funds and expanded the use of electronic voter identification

The House of Representatives has endorsed sweeping changes to Nigeria’s Electoral Act by approving tougher punishments for vote buying and selling as part of efforts to curb electoral malpractice.

The proposed amendments introduced a minimum jail term of two years or a fine of N5 million, or both, for offenders, along with a 10-year disqualification from contesting elections.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu presides over the Committee of the Whole session. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Trust, the approval followed a clause-by-clause review of the Electoral Act amendment bill during the Committee of the Whole session.

Proceedings were presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who guided lawmakers through recommendations submitted by the House Committee on Electoral Matters.

Tougher penalties for electoral offences

Under the revised Clause 22, penalties for trading votes or voter cards were raised significantly above existing limits. The current law capped punishment at a N500,000 fine or a two-year jail term. Lawmakers agreed that the lighter sanctions failed to deter offenders and weakened public confidence in elections.

The House also adopted amendments aimed at tightening result management. Section 60(3) was revised to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission to transmit polling unit results electronically to the INEC Result Viewing Portal in real time.

Physical collation of results will still take place, but both processes must now run concurrently to reduce the risk of manipulation.

Lawmakers voting on proposed amendments to the Electoral Act. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Facebook

Electronic transmission and accountability

In another reform, lawmakers strengthened sanctions against presiding officers who deliberately violate procedures. A new subsection prescribes a minimum fine of N500,000 or at least six months imprisonment, or both, for willful breaches related to counting, announcement, or transmission of results.

The House further approved a provision requiring election funds to be released to INEC not later than one year before a general election. The measure is intended to improve early planning, logistics, and the overall efficiency of the electoral process.

Broader reforms to tighten process

To address multiple voter registration, penalties were increased under the amended Clause 12(3). Offenders now face a minimum fine of N100,000 or a one-year jail term, or both. Lawmakers also extended the deadline for political parties to submit their list of candidates to INEC from 180 to 210 days before an election, giving the commission additional time to process nominations.

Another approved clause allows the use of electronically generated voter identification, including downloadable voter cards with unique QR codes or other methods approved by INEC, for accreditation and voting.

Consideration of the remaining sections of the amendment bill is ongoing as the House continues deliberations on reforms intended to improve electoral credibility.

