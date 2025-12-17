A speeding Silo Mixer Truck reportedly suffered brake failure and crashed into a commercial bus and four tricycles near Meiran Primary Health Centre in Lagos

Two commuters lost their lives, while three others sustained critical injuries and were rescued by LASTMA officials with help from bystanders

The truck driver fled the scene as police and traffic officials launched rescue, recovery, and traffic control operations

Two people have been confirmed dead and three others sustained critical injuries after a truck collided with multiple vehicles along Meiran Road in Lagos on Wednesday, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, December 17, at Iyana Meiran, close to the Meiran Primary Health Centre, and involved a Silo Mixer Truck that rammed into a commercial minibus and four tricycles.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene shortly after the incident, complicating immediate accountability efforts.

Crash triggered by brake failure

The general manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare Oki, said preliminary findings pointed to mechanical failure and excessive speed as the cause of the accident. He explained that the truck lost control after its braking system failed, leading to a chain collision that crushed several vehicles on the busy corridor.

“The runaway truck forcefully rammed into a commercial mini bus, popularly referred to as Korope, as well as four tricycles,” Bakare Oki said.

He added that the impact caused severe damage and trapped commuters inside twisted metal and wreckage.

LASTMA officials said their officers arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and began rescue operations with the support of nearby residents.

Three victims who were trapped inside damaged vehicles were pulled out and given emergency assistance.

LASTMA officials say their officers arrive at the scene shortly after the crash.

Emergency response and traffic control

To prevent further accidents, traffic officials cordoned off the affected section of the road and diverted vehicles to alternative routes. This action allowed rescue teams to work safely and reduced the risk of secondary collisions.

Bakare Oki said officers from the Meiran Police Division were alerted in line with emergency response procedures. The Divisional Police Officer led a team to the location to provide security during the rescue and recovery process.

All injured victims were taken to Mobonke Hospital along Meiran Road for urgent treatment. The bodies of the two deceased persons were handed over to the police for onward transfer using an ambulance.

The LASTMA boss urged motorists to respect speed limits and ensure proper vehicle maintenance.

He said many fatal crashes could be avoided if drivers addressed mechanical faults promptly. He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a quick recovery.

