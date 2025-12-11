Dog Show in Nigeria: COBA Holds National Competition, Annual Awards, Embraces Global Standard
- COBA hosted the 2025 National Dog Championship, its fifth national show and first after earning FCI recognition
- Breeders from Nigeria, Ghana and Togo participated, with Casper Lardowik of Super Quality Kennel winning Best in Show
- COBA officials said the global accreditation achieved earlier in the year marked a major advancement for Nigeria’s canine industry
The Canine Owners and Breeders Association has concluded the 2025 edition of its National Dog Championship in what participants described as a major step forward for the country’s canine industry.
The show marked COBA’s fifth national event and the first to hold after its official recognition by the Fédération Cynologique Internationale.
COBA hosts international dog show
Breeders, trainers and partners from across Nigeria attended the championship. Delegates from Ghana and Togo also featured in the competition, which included a dinner and award ceremony.
The Secretary General of COBA, Omoniyi Ewete, said the turnout confirmed the growing reputation of Nigerian breeders.
Ewete noted that the 2025 championship gave the world a look at dogs bred locally. The top prize went to Casper Lardowik, a dog owned by Super Quality Kennel.
COBA celebrates global recognition
Ewete told participants that the association had grown beyond the dreams of its pioneers.
“When COBA began some years ago, it was just a dream. A bold aspiration held by those who believed that Nigeria could stand strong in the global cynological space,” he said.
He added that the association had now become a recognised name internationally.
Earlier this year, COBA secured contract partner status and full recognition from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale.
The accreditation is seen as a major milestone for breeders who have pushed for global acceptance of Nigerian standards.
Stakeholders at the event said the new status would open doors for more international participation and improve the quality of breeding in the country.
They added that the 2025 championship signalled a new phase for COBA as it continues to strengthen its presence in the global canine community.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng