The Publisher of Triangle International Magazine, Otunba Femi Salako, has announced the magazine’s 10th anniversary celebration, set to hold in partnership with King’s College London, United Kingdom.

The milestone event will coincide with the Fourth Edition of the FACE of Africa Leadership Awards, marking another year of recognising exceptional Africans whose contributions continue to shape the continent’s future.

Source: Twitter

FACE of Africa Awards to honour distinguished Africans

The high-profile ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Great Hall, Strand Campus, King’s College London, will celebrate leaders, innovators, and changemakers across Africa.

Guests will also have the opportunity to attend a special lecture focusing on the theme: “Harnessing the Role of Nigerians in the Diaspora for National Development – Collaboration, Investment, Knowledge Transfer, and Civic Engagement.”

Publisher highlights decade of African excellence

Speaking on the forthcoming celebration, Otunba Femi Salako said:

“Triangle International Magazine has spent a decade amplifying African excellence, and this partnership with King’s College London reflects our commitment to celebrating the continent’s finest. The 2026 event will be our most remarkable yet, and we look forward to unveiling the full programme very soon.”

Event promises global engagement and knowledge exchange

The celebration, running from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., is expected to attract distinguished personalities, influential leaders, and prominent Africans in the diaspora. The partnership with King’s College London underscores the magazine’s aim to foster collaboration, highlight African achievements on a global stage, and encourage knowledge transfer and civic engagement among Nigerians abroad.

Source: Legit.ng