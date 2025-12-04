Just In: FG Begins Payment of 42,000 to TVET Trainees

Over 42,000 trainees received ₦22,500 monthly stipends nationwide

The federal government disbursed funds to more than 600 accredited training centres

Education Minister Tunji Alausa described the TVET payment as a major implementation milestone

The Federal Government has commenced the payment of monthly stipends to beneficiaries of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, with over 42,000 trainees already receiving ₦22,500 each for upkeep and transportation.

A statement released by Tunji Alausa, the Minister of Education, on Thursday, December 4, noted that the development marks the first tranche of direct disbursements to students and accredited training centres under the scheme.

His statement, released via X, also revealed that the move aims to equip young Nigerians with employable, job-creating skills.

“We have hit another big milestone under our FME TVET Initiative. We have begun the first round of direct payments to trainees and training centres across the country,” the minister said.

Trainees receive first monthly stipend

According to the minister, over 42,000 fully registered students across the country have now received their monthly ₦22,500 stipend to support their upkeep and transportation during training.

He noted that the timely payment would help sustain students’ participation and encourage consistent attendance at training centres nationwide.

Training centres also receive funding

In addition to the stipends paid to students, the Federal Government has also settled over 600 independent training centres for the skills training they provide under the programme.

“More than 600 independent training centres have also been paid for the skills training they provide, ensuring quality and continuity,” the minister stated.

Tinubu directive drives rapid rollout

The minister explained that the swift disbursement of funds is a direct execution of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to prioritise youth empowerment through skills acquisition.

“This is just the first tranche, with more to follow, and it reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s commitment to investing in young Nigerians through practical, job-creating skills.

“As I’ve said, the rapid rollout of these payments is a direct execution of Mr President’s directive: equip our youth with the skills needed to drive jobs, entrepreneurship, and economic growth," he said.

Programme moves from registration to training

Since its launch in May, the TVET initiative has progressed rapidly from the registration of trainees to hands-on skills training, a development the minister said underscores the administration’s seriousness about youth development.

“Since May, the initiative has moved quickly from registration to hands-on training, and these timely disbursements will keep that momentum strong,” he added.

Renewed Hope agenda in action

The minister described the programme as a clear demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda in action, stressing that it is designed to empower young Nigerians with relevant skills for the future.

“TVET is Renewed Hope in action, empowering our young people to build their future. And this is just the beginning,” he said.

The Federal Government has assured that subsequent tranches of payments will follow as more beneficiaries complete their registration and training requirements.

