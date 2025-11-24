Bauchi state government ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools across the state including federal institutions

Bauchi state - The Bauchi state government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools across the state.

This order also included all state-owned primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions, as well as Federal Government schools.

Bauchi govt cites security concerns

The directive was issued in a press statement by the Ministry of Education’s Information Officer, Jalaludeen Usman.

“This decision, though difficult, was taken by the Government of Bauchi State after extensive consultations and in response to overwhelming security concerns affecting the safety of students, teachers, and school communities across the state,” the statement read.

The government called on parents, guardians, and school proprietors to remain calm and vigilant.

“The government is working closely with security agencies to address these concerns swiftly and comprehensively, ensuring that normal academic activities resume as soon as it is safe to do so,” the statement added.

Bauchi joins other states in school closures

Bauchi becomes the latest northern state to close schools following a surge in mass abductions and violent attacks on students and staff.

Last Saturday, Katsina state ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools due to security threats, while Plateau state also suspended operations in its primary and junior secondary schools.

“All Government Junior Model Secondary Schools will close effective Saturday, November 22, while all Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday, November 24,” the Plateau government had said.

Federal schools affected amid rising attacks

The federal government also announced the closure of 47 federal secondary schools, known as Unity Schools, in response to the ongoing security crisis.

Recent incidents include the abduction of at least 24 schoolgirls and the killing of a vice principal in Kebbi state, the kidnapping of over 315 students and staff in Niger State, and attacks on churches and security personnel across northern Nigeria.

Bauchi officials assured residents that further updates will be provided as the situation develops, emphasising that the safety of learners remains a top priority.

“We call on parents, guardians, school proprietors, and all concerned stakeholders not to panic but to remain calm and supportive

The government remains committed to working with security agencies to ensure the safety of all students and staff," Usman said.

The closure highlights the growing insecurity in Nigeria’s northern region, which has seen repeated attacks on schools, religious institutions, and security personnel in recent weeks.

Insecurity: List of states where schools were closed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that tn recent weeks, several Nigerian states have taken drastic steps to shut down schools in response to rising insecurity.

Officials explained that the closures were necessary to protect students and staff as attacks and abductions continued to threaten communities.

The governments of Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba states announced the closure of all boarding secondary schools.

