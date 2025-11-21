President Tinubu has cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 Summit and directed Vice President Shettima to represent Nigeria

The Presidency said Tinubu stayed back to attend to security concerns following recent incidents in Kebbi and Kwara States

Vice President Shettima departed Abuja for Johannesburg to join world leaders at the two-day G20 gathering

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has withdrawn from his planned attendance at the G20 Leaders Summit in South Africa and has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to stand in for him.

The decision followed what the Presidency described as the need for the President to focus on rising security concerns at home.

Shettima departed Abuja on Thursday to take Nigeria’s seat at the two day gathering, which will hold at the Johannesburg Expo Centre. The Summit will run from November 22 to 23.

Tinubu stays back over security concerns

The senior special assistant to the president on media and communications in the office of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, confirmed the development in a statement. He said President Tinubu opted to remain in the country to receive more briefings on recent security incidents in Kebbi and Kwara States.

According to him, the change in plan made it necessary for the Vice President to lead the Nigerian delegation.

Nkwocha added that Shettima had already left the capital for Johannesburg before the announcement was made public. He explained that the President had earlier postponed the trip while awaiting updates from security agencies.

World leaders gather in Johannesburg

This year's G20 Summit was convened at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently chairs the global economic bloc. The event will draw leaders from the world’s twenty largest economies, along with representatives of the European Union, the African Union and major financial institutions.

Nigeria had been expected to participate at the highest level, given the significance of the forum to global economic stability and developmental cooperation. The President’s last-minute adjustment, according to officials, became unavoidable due to emerging domestic priorities that required his attention.

Nkwocha noted that the Vice President will attend all sessions and bilateral meetings scheduled for Nigeria. He will also return to the country at the end of the Summit.

The G20 platform has served as a channel for Nigeria to push for stronger support for developing economies, especially in areas relating to reforms in global finance, energy transition and debt sustainability.

