Father Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo has been appointed assessor for general affairs at the Vatican Secretariat of State, making him one of the senior lay clerics in Rome

He had previously served six years in the Section for General Affairs and later as under-secretary in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

Ekpo had earned doctorates in systematic theology and canon law and spoke multiple languages, including English, Italian, French, and Igbo

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Nigerian priest Father Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo as the new assessor for general affairs at the Secretariat of State.

His appointment places him at the heart of one of the Vatican’s most central administrative departments, where he will help coordinate the work of Catholic international organisations linked to the Holy See.

Pope Leo XIV appoints a Nigerian senior priest to a prestigious stool at the Vatican. Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

Father Ekpo, 44, takes over from Father Roberto Campisi, who became the Holy See’s permanent observer to UNESCO in September.

The role positions him within the Secretariat’s first section, which handles the day-to-day functioning of the papal office and oversees a wide range of global Church activities.

Nigerian priest steps into senior Vatican role

The Umuahia-born priest has spent much of the past decade serving in Rome. He first joined the Vatican’s Section for General Affairs in 2016 and worked there for six years. His experience in that office shaped his early exposure to the workings of the Curia and prepared him for more senior responsibilities.

In 2023, Pope Francis appointed him undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He assisted Cardinal Michael Czerny in coordinating the dicastery’s work on global justice, humanitarian concerns and the Church’s social mission.

Pope Leo appoints Nigerian cleric, Father Anthony Onyemuche Ekpo, to the Secretariat of State. Photo: getty

Source: Getty Images

Father Ekpo expressed gratitude to his colleagues, saying he appreciated their friendship and shared commitment over the years. He prayed for the grace to approach his new assignment with what he called joy, passion and dedication. He also said his aim was to collaborate with superiors and employees to advance the mission of the Church.

Academic background and earlier formation

Father Ekpo was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Umuahia in 2011. He pursued advanced studies soon after, earning a doctorate in systematic theology from the Australian Catholic University in 2013.

He later added a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 2021. His academic profile and fluency in English, Italian, French and Igbo have contributed to his growing influence within the Curia.

His appointment comes during a period of increased Vatican engagement with African clergy. Earlier in November, Pope Leo named another Nigerian priest, Father Edward Daniang Daleng, as vice regent of the Papal Household.

The series of appointments reflects the rising visibility of clergy from Africa in key administrative roles within the Holy See.

Pope Leo reacts to alleged genocide in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV had named four countries where Christians are currently facing persecution, calling for global prayers and solidarity with affected communities.

The pontiff cited Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Sudan as nations from which frequent reports of attacks on Christian communities and places of worship emerge.

Source: Legit.ng