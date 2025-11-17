Nigeria has taken a bold step to expand digital learning opportunities by signing a new agreement with the UAE Digital School

The partnership, sealed in Dubai, aimed to equip millions of young Nigerians with vital skills for the global digital economy

Officials described the move as a symbol of shared progress and hope between both nations

Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Digital School to expand access to digital education and practical skill development for millions of young Nigerians.

The agreement was signed in Dubai by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and the school’s director, Dr. Waleed Al Ali, under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

Nigeria signed MoU with UAE Digital School to expand digital education and youth skills. Photo credit: MinistryofYouth/X

Source: Twitter

According to a statement from the Ministry, the partnership marked a major milestone in Nigeria’s commitment to preparing its youth for active participation in the global digital economy.

Earlier engagement paved way for MoU

Officials confirmed that the development followed an earlier engagement held in July 2025 with key UAE government representatives and development partners.

That meeting laid the groundwork for the collaboration, which is now expected to deliver long-term benefits for Nigerian youth.

Minister highlights importance of digital skills

Speaking at the signing, Ayodele Olawande said the partnership represented more than a signed document.

He explained:

“It is a promise to equip young Nigerians with the knowledge, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing digital world.”

He further described the collaboration as a symbol of shared responsibility, shared progress, and shared hope between both nations.

Ayodele Olawande highlighted shared progress in Nigeria–UAE digital education agreement. Photo credit: Ministry of Youth/x

Source: Twitter

Nigeria’s commitment to global digital economy

The Ministry emphasised that the agreement demonstrated Nigeria’s determination to strengthen its role in the global digital economy.

By working with the UAE Digital School, the country aimed to ensure that its youth were better prepared to compete and succeed in a technology-driven future.

This partnership was seen as a strategic step towards bridging the digital divide and opening new opportunities for millions of young Nigerians.

See the X post below:

About UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a federation of seven emirates located on the Arabian Peninsula, with Abu Dhabi as its capital and Dubai as its largest city.

Established in 1971, the UAE has grown into a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation. Arabic is the official language, while English is widely spoken.

Islam is the official religion, but the country is home to diverse communities. Known for its modern infrastructure, cultural heritage, and strategic location, the UAE plays a key role in regional and international affairs, balancing tradition with rapid economic and technological development.

Source: Legit.ng