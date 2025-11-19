A powerful oil coalition has expressed its support for the ongoing oil sector reforms in Nigeria

Specifically, the group lauded the the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for the reforms

According to the group, the NUPRC, under Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive, has made tremendous strides recently

An influential oil sector reform coalition has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), praising what it calls a historic turnaround in the country’s crude production performance.

The Oil & Gas Governance Reform Alliance (OGRA) says the Commission’s recent disclosures leave no doubt that Nigeria is finally regaining lost ground after years of stalled progress and investor unease.

A break from years of stagnation

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr. Ibrahim Kalango, OGRA noted that Nigeria’s crude output has surpassed 1.7 million barrels per day several times this year, a feat the group described as a decisive break from a long period marked by operational setbacks, pipeline losses and subdued confidence.

Kalango said the Commission’s updates reveal a sector undergoing a true turnaround rather than a temporary spike. With rising rig activity, fresh Final Investment Decisions worth billions and renewed interest from global operators, OGRA believes the reforms rolled out over the past year are now producing tangible results.

Komolafe’s Leadership as a Turning Point

OGRA credited the progress to what it called the Commission’s disciplined regulatory posture under Chief Executive Engr. Gbenga Komolafe.

According to the group, the data emerging from the upstream sector shows that Nigeria’s production struggles were never due to geology or lack of capacity, but to inconsistent oversight and wavering operational focus.

The coalition said the Commission’s emphasis on transparency, stricter compliance enforcement and predictable processes has been central to rebuilding confidence.

As a result, Nigeria is now seen as a more stable environment for capital-intensive investments.

A credible path to 2.5m bpd by 2026

The group emphasized that the repeated breaching of the 1.7 million bpd mark is more than an impressive statistic.

It signals a return of trust among producers and investors and strengthens the prospect of achieving the government’s ambitious 2.5 million bpd target by 2026.

Kalango described this trajectory as the most credible path to macroeconomic recovery since the global oil price crash years. With nearly 70 rigs counted this year and more than 40 currently active, OGRA says the upstream sector is experiencing its strongest momentum in almost a decade.

New licensing round seen as a strategic Move

OGRA also welcomed the Commission’s announcement of a new licensing round scheduled for December 1, 2025.

It called the move a proactive step that positions Nigeria to expand its reserves, draw new capital and maintain competitiveness in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.

The group stressed that predictable bid rounds, transparency and regulatory certainty will be crucial for sustaining investor interest and avoiding setbacks that previously eroded trust.

A call to sustain the reforms

OGRA concluded by urging the Commission to stay the course. It noted that investor perception is shaped not only by geology and policy but also by how clearly and consistently the country communicates its progress.

According to the coalition, the recent gains show that with firm leadership, Nigeria’s petroleum sector still has the potential to deliver lasting value and national stability.

NUPRC praised for transparent use of frontier fund

