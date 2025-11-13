The Federal Government had previously approved the salary structure for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, detailing both basic pay and allowances

The package included an annual basic salary of N2,026,400 alongside a wide range of allowances covering accommodation, furniture, and staff support

The figures had drawn public interest as they highlighted the scale of benefits attached to ministerial office in Nigeria

The annual basic salary of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as approved by the federal government is at N2,026,400.

This figure represented the fixed income before allowances and other entitlements.

Full Breakdown: Salary and Allowances of FCT Minister as Approved by Federal Government. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/X

Source: Twitter

Regular allowances for FCT Minister

In addition to the basic salary, the minister is entitled to several allowances.

These allowances were structured to cover official duties, welfare, and personal needs.

• Motor Vehicle fuelling and maintenance – N1,519,800 annually

• Personal Assistant – N506,600 annually

• Domestic Staff – N1,519,899 annually

• Entertainment – N911,880 annually

• Utilities – N607,920 annually

• Monitoring – N405,280 annually

• Newspapers/Periodicals – N303,969 annually

• Accommodation – N4,052,800 annually

• Furniture – N6,079,200 annually

RMAFC stated that these allowances were designed to support the minister’s responsibilities and ensure smooth operations in the FCT administration.

Severance gratuity and leave allowance

The package also included a severance gratuity of N6,079,200, payable at the end of the minister’s tenure.

A leave allowance of N202,640 was also approved as part of the benefits.

The Federal Government further approved a motor vehicle loan equivalent to 400% of the annual basic salary. This provision was said to be aimed at supporting mobility and official duties.

Breakdown of estimated monthly salaries of Nigerian Navy ranks

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Navy has been recognised as one of the country’s most important security agencies, tasked with safeguarding the country's waters within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

Just like other armed forces, the Navy is structured into commissioned and non-commissioned officers, the latter of whom are required to hold a university degree or similar qualification.

Here is the salary breakdown.

Source: Legit.ng