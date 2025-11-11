Environment Minister, Balarabe Lawal, loses mother

The family of the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal, has been thrown into mourning

Lawal’s mother, Hajiya Dayyabatu Lawal Aliyu, has passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 9, 2025

A family source and the Zazzau Emirate in Zaria, Kaduna State, shared more details about the unfortunate incident

Zaria, Kaduna State - The Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Lawal’s mother, Hajiya Dayyabatu Lawal Aliyu, has passed away at the age of 93.

The minister’s mother passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday evening, November 9, 2025.

As reported by The Nation, a family source said the deceased died at her residence in Bambale Area, Zaria City,

Late Hajiya Dayyabatu is survived by four children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, including Honorable Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and Alhaji Shehu Lawal Bambale.

The funeral prayer (Janazah) was held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Bambale Area, Zaria City.

The Zazzau Emirate disclosed that the deceased was buried at Dembo Muslim Cemetery, Zaria.

In a post via its X handle @Zazzau_Emirate, the palace wrote:

"The remains of Late Hajiya Dayyaba Lawal Aliyu Bambale, who passed away yesterday evening after a period of illness, have been laid to rest at Dembo Muslim Cemetery, Zaria.

"A renowned Zaria Islamic Cleric, Mal Balarabe Mukaddas Zazzau, led the funeral prayers for the deceased at the Emir's Palace, Zaria."

Dignitaries who graced the funeral included Governor Uba Sani, former Governors Ahmed Makarfi and Dr. Ramalan Yero of Kaduna State.

His Highness the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR, members of the Zazzau Emirate Council, District Heads, Title Holders of the Emirate, and hundreds of sympathizers were also present at the funeral prayers.

