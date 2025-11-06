Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full List: Names of All 90 Chibok Girls Still in Captivity 11 Years After Their Abduction
Nigeria

Full List: Names of All 90 Chibok Girls Still in Captivity 11 Years After Their Abduction

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Eleven years after the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram, 90 remain missing or in captivity
  • A new list released by EiE Initiative and confirmed by the UN’s CEDAW committee reignites global concern
  • Survivors continue to face trauma and stigma, with little access to support

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Eleven years after Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeast Nigeria, 90 of them remain missing or in captivity, as confirmed by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and EnoughisEnough (EiE) Initiative.

EiE published the full list of names on Facebook in April 2025, reigniting public concern over the fate of the girls.

Survivors endured trauma and stigma with limited support, UN CEDAW reported.
EiE published the full list of 90 missing Chibok girls in April 2025. Photo credit: EiE Nigeria/Facebook
Source: Facebook

CEDAW earlier reported that many survivors continue to suffer from trauma and social stigma, with limited access to proper support services.

The Chibok abduction, which took place in April 2014, marked the first mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in Nigeria. Though Boko Haram had previously targeted students, the scale of this attack shocked the nation and drew global condemnation.

Read also

Aubameyang, Bouanga lead Gabon’s squad to face Super Eagles in crucial World Cup playoff

ATTENTION: Protect Yourself From Fake News — Learn How In Our Free Short Course. Get a Certificate!

Thousands of people around the world joined the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, including then-US First Lady Michelle Obama. The Nigerian government under President Goodluck Jonathan faced widespread criticism for its slow response in the aftermath.

Names of the 90 chibok girls still missing

The following names were shared by EiE as part of their April 2025 update:

  1. • Aisha Lawan
  2. • Aishatu Musa
  3. • Christiana Yusuf
  4. • Deborah Abari
  5. • Deborah Abbas
  6. • Deborah Nuhu
  7. • Deborah Solomon
  8. • Dorcas Yakubu
  9. • Eli Ibrahim
  10. • Elizabeth Job (Joseph)
  11. • Esther Ayuba
  12. • Esther John
  13. • Glory Yaga
  14. • Godiya Bitrus
  15. • Hajara Isa
  16. • Halima Gambo
  17. • Hamsatu Abubakar
  18. • Hannatu Nuhu
  19. • Hannatu Madu
  20. • Hauwa Abdu
  21. • Hauwa Balte
  22. • Hauwa Ishaku
  23. • Hauwa Isuwa
  24. • Hauwa Kwakwi
  25. • Hauwa M Maina
  26. • Hauwa Nkeki
  27. • Agnes Dauda
  28. • Awa Ali
  29. • Awa Bitrus
  30. • Awa Sasa
  31. • Bilkisu Abdullahi
  32. • Hauwa Peter
  33. • Hauwa Tella
  34. • Hauwa Wuleh
  35. • Ihyi Abudu
  36. • Jummai Aboku
  37. • Kabu Mala
  38. • Kuma Solomon
  39. • Ladi Joel
  40. • Ladi Paul
  41. • Ladi Wadai
  42. • Laraba John
  43. • Laraba Paul
  44. • Laraba Yahoona
  45. • Lydia Emmar
  46. • Margaret Shettima
  47. • Margaret Watsai
  48. • Mary Dama
  49. • Mary Dauda (Lawan)
  50. • Mary Paul
  51. • Mary Sule
  52. • Maryam Abba
  53. • Maryamu Abubakar
  54. • Maryamu Lawan (Yamta)
  55. • Maryamu Yahaya
  56. • Miriam Jafaru
  57. • Monica Enoch Salome
  58. • Hauwa (Monica) Musa
  59. • Naomi Leru Adamu
  60. • Nguba Bura
  61. • Patience Jacob
  62. • Rahila Yohanna
  63. • Rakiya Kwamta
  64. • Rebecca Ibrahim
  65. • Rhoda John
  66. • Rifkatu Amos
  67. • Rifkatu Galang
  68. • Rifkatu Yakubu
  69. • Rose Daniel
  70. • Ruth Lawan
  71. • Ruth Musa
  72. • Ruth Wavi
  73. • Safiya Abdu
  74. • Sarah Enoch
  75. • Sarah Samuel
  76. • Saratu Thuji
  77. • Saraya Ali
  78. • Saraya Amos
  79. • Saraya Musa
  80. • Saraya Paul
  81. • Saraya Stover
  82. • Sikta Abudu
  83. • Solomi Pana
  84. • Susanna Yakubu
  85. • Tabi Thomas
  86. • Victoria Dauda
  87. • Yana Yidau
  88. • Yayi Abana
  89. • Zainab Yaga
  90. • Zara Ishaku

Read also

The measured ascent of Tope Olowoniyan to Nollywood stardom

The list stands as a painful reminder of the unresolved crisis and the urgent need for sustained action to rescue the remaining girls and support those who have returned.

US once listed 6 people funding terrorists in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that In a flashback to March 2022, the United States government formally sanctioned six Nigerian nationals found guilty of financing Boko Haram while residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision has been revisited amid President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, highlighting longstanding concerns over terrorism and extremist funding networks.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the designation of the individuals under Executive Order 13224, which targets terrorists and those who support acts of terrorism.

Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: