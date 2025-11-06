Eleven years after the Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram, 90 remain missing or in captivity

A new list released by EiE Initiative and confirmed by the UN’s CEDAW committee reignites global concern

Survivors continue to face trauma and stigma, with little access to support

Eleven years after Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northeast Nigeria, 90 of them remain missing or in captivity, as confirmed by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and EnoughisEnough (EiE) Initiative.

EiE published the full list of names on Facebook in April 2025, reigniting public concern over the fate of the girls.

EiE published the full list of 90 missing Chibok girls in April 2025. Photo credit: EiE Nigeria/Facebook

CEDAW earlier reported that many survivors continue to suffer from trauma and social stigma, with limited access to proper support services.

The Chibok abduction, which took place in April 2014, marked the first mass kidnapping of schoolchildren in Nigeria. Though Boko Haram had previously targeted students, the scale of this attack shocked the nation and drew global condemnation.

Thousands of people around the world joined the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, including then-US First Lady Michelle Obama. The Nigerian government under President Goodluck Jonathan faced widespread criticism for its slow response in the aftermath.

Names of the 90 chibok girls still missing

The following names were shared by EiE as part of their April 2025 update:

• Aisha Lawan • Aishatu Musa • Christiana Yusuf • Deborah Abari • Deborah Abbas • Deborah Nuhu • Deborah Solomon • Dorcas Yakubu • Eli Ibrahim • Elizabeth Job (Joseph) • Esther Ayuba • Esther John • Glory Yaga • Godiya Bitrus • Hajara Isa • Halima Gambo • Hamsatu Abubakar • Hannatu Nuhu • Hannatu Madu • Hauwa Abdu • Hauwa Balte • Hauwa Ishaku • Hauwa Isuwa • Hauwa Kwakwi • Hauwa M Maina • Hauwa Nkeki • Agnes Dauda • Awa Ali • Awa Bitrus • Awa Sasa • Bilkisu Abdullahi • Hauwa Peter • Hauwa Tella • Hauwa Wuleh • Ihyi Abudu • Jummai Aboku • Kabu Mala • Kuma Solomon • Ladi Joel • Ladi Paul • Ladi Wadai • Laraba John • Laraba Paul • Laraba Yahoona • Lydia Emmar • Margaret Shettima • Margaret Watsai • Mary Dama • Mary Dauda (Lawan) • Mary Paul • Mary Sule • Maryam Abba • Maryamu Abubakar • Maryamu Lawan (Yamta) • Maryamu Yahaya • Miriam Jafaru • Monica Enoch Salome • Hauwa (Monica) Musa • Naomi Leru Adamu • Nguba Bura • Patience Jacob • Rahila Yohanna • Rakiya Kwamta • Rebecca Ibrahim • Rhoda John • Rifkatu Amos • Rifkatu Galang • Rifkatu Yakubu • Rose Daniel • Ruth Lawan • Ruth Musa • Ruth Wavi • Safiya Abdu • Sarah Enoch • Sarah Samuel • Saratu Thuji • Saraya Ali • Saraya Amos • Saraya Musa • Saraya Paul • Saraya Stover • Sikta Abudu • Solomi Pana • Susanna Yakubu • Tabi Thomas • Victoria Dauda • Yana Yidau • Yayi Abana • Zainab Yaga • Zara Ishaku

The list stands as a painful reminder of the unresolved crisis and the urgent need for sustained action to rescue the remaining girls and support those who have returned.

