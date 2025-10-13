Senate President Godswill Akpabio urges Nigerian youths to stay positive and believe in the future of the country despite current challenges

Akpabio says ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu will yield lasting progress and calls on youths to take personal responsibility for national growth

APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel says the interactive session aims to inspire young people through Akpabio’s leadership experience and message of hope

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerian youths to remain optimistic about the nation’s future and to believe in the ongoing reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said that despite current challenges, Nigeria would soon experience meaningful progress if the youth continued to act with hope and responsibility.

Akpabio made the call during an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) youths titled “An Uncommon Evening With President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio” held at the APC Youth House in Abuja.

Akpabio urges youths to believe in Nigeria

The event, convened by the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, brought together young party members and emerging leaders from across the country.

He urged the youth to take active roles in rebuilding the country by living with integrity, helping others, and maintaining a strong belief in national unity.

According to him, every meaningful change begins with the right mindset and personal effort.

“The world was not built in a day. If you feel discouraged about Nigeria’s future, do something about it. As a young person, you can change Nigeria by doing the right thing. Start by cleaning your environment. Start by sharing what you have with others. Start by showing love to one another,” he said.

Senate president inspires young Nigerians for change

Akpabio encouraged young Nigerians not to allow present hardships to weaken their faith in the country’s future. He assured them that the current difficulties would give way to better days.

“Don’t mind the situation you find today. The evil you see today, you shall see no more. The poverty around you today, you shall see it no more. Just believe strongly and have faith in your country. That your time will come, and Nigeria will change,” he added.

He reminded the audience that mental strength and positive thinking were essential for progress, urging them to believe in their ability to transform their generation.

“The mind is stronger than the body. Ensure that your mind is stronger than your body,” he said.

“Believe in your mind that your country shall be better. Believe in your mind that you will be the agent of change for your generation.”

Speaking at the event, APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel said the session was organised to inspire young people through Akpabio’s personal story and leadership experience.

He noted that the Senate President’s message would motivate youths to take responsibility for building the Nigeria they desire.

