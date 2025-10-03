A number of persons have reportedly died after a petrol tanker accident happened at midnight along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in the early hours of Friday, October 3.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, explained that the fire incident started at about 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

Several people died in Ogun as fuel tanker caught fire / Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

The agency's spokesperson narrated that the petrol-laden 33,000-litre tanker turned upside down as a result of excessive speeding, which led to the spilling of its contents on the highway.

Akinbiyi further explained that the effect of the fall led to the fire outbreak, which then affected other vehicles on the road and electric poles.

The spokesperson added that as a result of the rescue mission, the traffic within the area has now been directed into a single lane. He then urged motorists to comply with the directives of the operatives in the area.

Ogun student died during a protest

This happened days after a tragic incident happened in the state, as a student reportedly died and property was destroyed during a violent clash at Ilugun High School, Elega, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The incident was said to have started after students protested against an alleged illegal fee collected by teachers. The trouble reportedly began on Friday, September 28. The school management had invited the operatives of the Amotekun Corps in a move to disperse the students protesting against the fee they considered illegal.

Witnesses accounted that the arrival of the Amotekun corps made the students run in different directions so that the local security operatives would not apprehend them. During the process, some of the students were said to have jumped into the river near the school, in which one of them drowned and died.

A witness disclosed that three students were said to have jumped into the river. Two of them were rescued, and the one identified as Babalola drowned. Later, his remains were recovered and buried at the riverbank on Saturday, September 27.

Babalola's death led to anger among the students who returned to the school on Monday, September 28 and went on a rampage. They were alleged to have attacked the teachers and vandalised school property.

Source: Legit.ng