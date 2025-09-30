When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, fears of food insecurity in Nigeria became a concern. Families struggled to put meals on the table, young people faced rising unemployment, and communities were hit hard by skyrocketing food prices.

For Jidechukwu Nwabueze, a graduate of Education and English Language, the crisis became the spark for a journey that continues to transform lives.

Her company, Jelapetra Farms Ltd was born amid the chaos with the goal to promote food security and sustainable agriculture.

Nwabueze told Legit.ng:.

“ During the pandemic, I saw mothers struggling to feed their families, young people desperate for work, and communities struggling by the rising cost of food.

"That experience stirred something in me. Even though I had a background in Education and English Language, I could not ignore the call to contribute to something greater. I stepped into agriculture not because I had all the answers, but because I saw a need and believed I could help meet it.

A Teenage Millionaire in the Making

Long before she became known as the lady farmer, Nwabueze had already proven her entrepreneurial instincts.

She says.

“I made my first one million naira before I turned 19. It wasn’t a single transaction; I saved up from different ventures.”

As a schoolgirl, she was into everything lega, from formulating juice and selling to classmates, to creating artworks, and even teaching in private schools at age 17.

But her biggest revenue came from research: helping classmates with assignments, proofreading, and later assisting lecturers with academic publications and dissertations.

Building Jelapetra Farms

Founded during the pandemic, Jelapetra Farms combines food production with training and community empowerment.

Its products today include plantains, vegetables, plantain flour, dried catfish, fresh peppers, and locally milled rice. Beyond production, the company offers consultancy, cluster farming, and hands-on mentorship.

According to her the impact is far-reaching: more than 3,200 women and youths including the visually impaired and deaf have been trained and supported.

Cluster farming initiatives also allow rural women access to land and resources, boosting incomes.

She explained:

“We do not just grow food,we grow people."

"We started with less than ₦300,000, and I remember how every naira was spent with care. From that humble beginning, we have grown steadily. In our third year, we recorded our highest turnover of ₦22 million, and this year we are projecting to hit ₦40 million as we expand operations and scale dried fish processing.

Breaking Barriers and Innovating

As a woman in agriculture, Nwabueze has faced skepticism.

She shared:

“People would ask if I was sure I could handle farm work? Now, I let my work speak for itself.”

Nwabueze describes herself as a farmer, promoting food security and sustainable agriculture, and an inclusivity advocate.

Challenges Faced as an Agripreneur

She revealed that funding remains a hurdle, but creative use of grants and partnerships has kept the business afloat

Nwabueze said:

"Recognition from programs such as Google Hustle Academy, Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton, and the 234 Finance Southeast Bootcamp has provided both resources and validation."

Innovation also drives growth. Jelapetra is scaling dried fish processing, piloting GreenSprout, a recycling initiative that transforms waste into wealth, and expanding FarmFlow, a network connecting smallholder farmers.

With partnerships in Lagos and agro-investments in Oraifite, IfiteOgwari, and Awka, the company is steadily widening its reach.

New products and Future and dreams for Jelapetra

She explained that Jelapetra aligns with key UN Sustainable Development impact is rooted in three SDGs: Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Climate Action (SDG 13). Its model integrates inclusivity, climate-smart farming, and community development.

She added;

"By integrating women and persons with disabilities into agriculture, and advocating for climate-smart practices, we are reshaping narratives.

"We want to be a reference point in Africa for what inclusive, sustainable agribusiness can look like where no one is left behind, and every harvest tells a story of hope, equity, and resilience."

“Our vision is to build a national model farm and training hub that combines food production with education, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We aim to scale our dried fish processing facility, expand our digital training platforms, and set up greenhouses for year-round vegetable production."

"We are currently piloting GreenSprout: Transforming Waste into Wealth, a project focused on recycling agricultural waste through aquaponics and composting.

"We also launched FarmFlow, a network that connects smallholder farmers and agribusinesses to share resources, markets, and knowledge.

'We are entering new markets in Lagos through a joint venture with Unique Hybrid Agro Enterprises, and expanding our dried fish value chain."

Words to Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Her advice is direct:

“Start small, but start with purpose. Do not wait until everything is perfect just begin. Learn from your mistakes, be open to mentorship, and always stay curious.

"Most importantly, build a business that solves a real problem and adds value to people’s lives. Passion will get you started, but consistency and integrity will keep you going."

