Former Senate President David Mark of the ADC has warned that Northern Nigeria faces deep insecurity, poverty and division

He urged Nigerian citizens to reject blame and unite to work for the real change they so much covet

Mark insisted that only the ADC has the vision and commitment to transform the troubled region

The interim national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has declared that the North is facing critical challenges which only the ADC is equipped to resolve if given the mandate.

Speaking at the third expanded session of the National Political Consultative Group (North) held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Mark addressed party members and supporters gathered from across Nigeria.

His keynote speech, centered on “Unity, and social cohesion as panacea to the challenges facing Northern Nigeria,” painted a stark picture of the region’s struggles, Daily Trust reported.

Northern Nigeria profusely bleeding - Mark

Mark, who previously served as President of the Senate, described Northern Nigeria as a region grappling with deep-rooted issues such as widespread insecurity, rising poverty levels, ethnic and religious tensions, and stalled economic growth.

He remarked:

“These challenges did not develop overnight nor will they disappear until we resolve to take deliberate, collective and decisive action. We must first admit that we are the architects of our problems, we must stop the blame game if we truly and genuinely want to find a lasting solution.”

He lamented the toll division and political apathy have taken on the North, noting that continued indifference has only widened existing rifts.

He observed:

“Division has cost us progress, while indifference and inaction have continued to deepen our division.”

Mark urged the people to rekindle the spirit of unity, justice and shared responsibility that once drove the region forward.

Mark highlighted division as the real cause of setbacks being experienced in northern Nigeria today.

Mark urges citizens to get ready for real change

With urgency in his tone, Mark stressed, “The time for lamentation is over. The North is bleeding profusely, and we are the only ones who can heal it.”

He called on citizens to set aside hate speech and divisive politics, invest in sectors that bring people together such as education and healthcare, and to hold each other accountable for decisions and actions.

According to him, these steps are critical for rekindling the North’s lost sense of brotherhood and purpose.

Reflecting on the past decade, Mark described how violence from banditry, terrorism and communal clashes has turned countless villages into war zones, forcing millions to flee and devastating local economies.

Despite abundant natural and human resources, the North continues to struggle with high rates of illiteracy, unemployment and inadequate infrastructure.

