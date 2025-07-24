President Tinubu met APC governors behind closed doors ahead of Thursday’s NEC meeting to build consensus on key party issues

The governors discussed whether to retain the national chairmanship in the North Central zone after calls of marginalisation by regional leaders

The meeting aimed to prevent internal rifts and ensure unity within the APC as it prepares for future political contests

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a closed-door meeting on Wednesday night with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The gathering came just hours before the party’s much-anticipated National Executive Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Tinubu had an internal meeting with APC governors before the party NEC meeting. Photo: FB/Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

The governors, led by the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, had earlier convened at the Imo State Governors Lodge in Asokoro for internal deliberations before proceeding to the Villa.

The session with the President kicked off around 7 pm inside the Presidential Banquet Hall.

Vacant national party chairman position discussed

According to party insiders as reported by Daily Trust, the discussion aimed to align positions and resolve internal matters that could shape the direction of the party’s leadership ahead of the NEC meeting.

One key issue on the agenda is whether the APC will keep the office of National Chairman in the North Central zone or shift it elsewhere, following the resignation of the former chairman and the appointment of ex-Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The vacant national party chairman position is among issues expected to have been discussed. Photo: FB/Jide Sanwo-Olu, ABAT

Source: Facebook

Leaders from the North Central region have publicly expressed concerns over what they describe as their marginalisation within the party’s power structure. They argue that the zone should retain the chairmanship to balance the APC’s internal political arrangement and reflect its diversity.

Tinubu moves to consolidate power

The meeting is seen by analysts as an effort to prevent potential friction at Thursday’s NEC meeting by achieving a common understanding among key stakeholders, particularly the governors who control significant voting strength within the party’s hierarchy.

While no official statement was issued after the gathering, Daily Trust observed that governors including Babajide Sanwo‑Olu of Lagos and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti were among those in attendance. The presence of other influential party figures underscored the importance of the discussions.

Party sources revealed that President Tinubu is keen to maintain unity within the APC, especially at a time when internal disagreements over zoning and appointments could affect the party’s stability as it heads toward future elections.

Nothing can break bond between Tinubu and Shettima - group

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that political advocacy group Northern Vanguard had issued a strong caution to politicians and power brokers allegedly scheming to fracture the relationship between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the group’s President, Chief Edward Gulak, condemned what he described as a calculated campaign of discord targeting the presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng