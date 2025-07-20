EFCC chair Olukoyede revealed a former Nigerian governor fled to London after leaving office and threw pounds at his birthday party

London hotel staff mistook the ex-governor’s lavish spraying of £50 and £10 notes as a sign of mental instability and called the police

EFCC says it is currently investigating 18 sitting governors and will act once their tenures end to tackle corruption and abuse of office

An unusual encounter in London nearly ended in scandal for a former Nigerian state governor after he was mistaken for someone suffering a mental breakdown for flamboyantly throwing £50 and £10 notes in a hotel ballroom.

As reporetd by Daily Trust, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, shared the story on Friday during a public event in Lagos aimed at discouraging naira abuse and reckless display of wealth.

According to Olukoyede, the incident involved a former governor who had been under investigation while still in office and fled Nigeria the day after handing over power.

As fate would have it, his birthday celebration fell within days of his arrival in London. Surrounded by friends and political associates, including two sitting governors who had flown in to join the festivities, the former governor decided to mark the occasion in grand style.

He began spraying large sums of pound sterling across the room, prompting stunned hotel staff to alert their manager.

The hotel manager, alarmed by the sight of someone casually tossing high-denomination foreign currency on the floor, contacted local emergency services.

“When the Metropolitan Police came, he asked that they should help arrest the former governor,” Olukoyede recounted.

Officers were reportedly ready to follow the man into an ambulance, believing they were dealing with a case of mental instability.

It took the quick intervention of the former governor’s associates to convince the police that their friend was not unwell but rather a former Nigerian politician celebrating his birthday in an extravagant fashion.

The hotel staff, unaccustomed to such a spectacle, had misread the situation as a sign of mental distress rather than an ostentatious display of wealth.

Olukoyede used the incident to highlight deeper issues tied to corruption and the misuse of public funds.

While not naming the ex-governor involved, he said the EFCC continues to investigate such cases even while officials are still in office.

EFCC investigating 18 incumbent governors

The EFCC boss also revealed that the anti-graft agency is currently closely monitoring and investigating 18 sitting governors and would move on the effort to hold them accountable the instant they leave office.

Talking, Olukeyede said:

“As I’m talking to you, I’m investigating about 18 governors who are still serving."

“When they leave office, we will go to the next level.”

