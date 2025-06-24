Concerned Young Professionals Network has petitioned the ICPC, alleging that NMDPRA CEO Engr. Farouk Ahmed diverted over $5 million in public funds

The group also called for a probe into diesel import permit issuance, citing concerns over alleged corruption and abuse of power

The protesters are calling for a special investigative panel comprising the EFCC, ICPC, and Code of Conduct Bureau to examine all financial records

FCT, Abuja- The protest demanding the investigation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), entered its second day at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The Concerned Young Professionals Network is calling for a thorough investigation into Ahmed's alleged corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise.

Protesters are demanding the investigation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the NMDPRA. Photo credit: Concerned Young Professionals Network

Legit.ng gathered that the group addressed a petition to ICPC, the petition, which was signed by Comrade Innocent Ofonyi, national president of the group, alleging that Ahmed diverted over $5 million in public funds.

The petition raised concerns about Ahmed's financial dealings and potential conflict of interest.

Furthermore, the group accused Ahmed's leadership of regulatory compromise, particularly in the issuance of permits for the importation of diesel with high sulphur content, which is harmful to the environment and public health.

“Investigate all permits granted under his leadership, particularly for fuel imports, and review them for irregularities. Take appropriate actions based on the findings of the investigation.”

“We believe that these actions are necessary to restore public trust in the NMDPRA and ensure accountability in the management of public resources.“

The petition called for a thorough investigation into Ahmed's financial dealings and any potential conflict of interest in his official capacity.

“Questions abound about his financial dealings, and it is imperative that these issues are thoroughly investigated," the petition read.

Protesters demand an investigative panel

The protesters demanded a special investigative panel comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau to examine all financial records linked to Ahmed.

“Set up a special investigative panel comprising the EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau to examine all financial records linked to Engr. Ahmed and his family.

NMDPRA: Thugs infiltrate peaceful sit-out

In a similar development, some hired hoodlums on Tuesday, June 24, attacked young protesters in Abuja after infiltrating the peaceful sit-out around the head office of the NMDPRA in the Central Business District.

The group, under the aegis of the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria, in the series of the week-long rally in Abuja, had converged close to the NMDPRA, demanding that Engr. Ahmed's suspension over an alleged financial scandal.

Protesters want President Tinubu to suspend Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the NMDPRA.

But sooner than the protesters successfully addressed the press, than some hoodlums, tripping from the opposite direction of the NMDPRA office, infiltrated the young protesters and wanted to turn the peaceful sit-out into commotion.

Comrade Emmanuel Ogwuche, who addressed the press shortly before the infiltration of the hoodlums, said the youths would continue on their peaceful protests until the needful was done. He also hammered on allegations of abuse of power and regulatory compromise by Engr. Ahmed.

Ogwuche vowed that the group would not back out until President Bola Tinubu suspends Engr. Ahmed, saying, various groups have drawn the attention of Mr. President and all relevant authorities to bring the NMDPRA boss to account, but to no avail.

"His (Ahmed) continued presence in office is a threat to reform. A threat to transparency. A threat to every effort to clean up the Nigerian oil and gas sector. His name is now synonymous with allegations of embezzlement, regulatory compromise, and abuse of office," the group said.

Although no serious injury was recorded, the group said some of its members were wounded, saying no amount of intimidation could deter the youth from asking questions about what befalls their common patrimony.

Protesters occupy AGF, ICPC, CCB offices

Legit.ng previously reported on Monday, June 23, that protesters from the Situation Room for Oil Sector Reforms are demanding the immediate resignation of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the NMDPRA, for alleged misappropriation of over $5 million in public funds.

The protesters stormed the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation, ICPC, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja to make their demand.

The protesters alleged that Ahmed used the money to fund his children's education in elite institutions abroad, including the European University in Montreux and Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland.

