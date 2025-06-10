Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South, announced his defection from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing internal crisis within the LP

Benin, Edo state - In a major political shift, Neda Imasuen, the senator representing Edo South, has announced his defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imasuen, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, made the announcement in Benin City, Edo State's capital.

Internal crisis leads to defection

Imasuen cited the internal crisis within the Labour Party as the primary reason for his decision to leave the party.

He emphasised that the move was not motivated by personal gain but was a strategic decision aimed at contributing more effectively to national development.

Formal defection set for June 12

The senator confirmed that he would officially join the APC on June 12, marking his second anniversary in office.

Imasuen reassured his supporters that his decision was well thought out and not a mere opportunistic move.

Achievements as committee chairman

As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Imasuen highlighted his significant contributions to resolving over 20 public petitions from across the country.

He praised the efforts made under his leadership, which he said had brought positive change to the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Key projects and initiatives

Imasuen outlined his major achievements, including sponsoring the bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Abudu.

He also referenced numerous constituency projects, vocational training schemes, agricultural support programmes, scholarships, and rural health initiatives designed to aid traditional birth attendants in his region.

Boosting agricultural productivity in Edo South

The senator also spoke on the success of his agricultural initiatives, which have helped improve productivity in rubber, cocoa, and cashew farming across Edo South.

He noted the positive testimonies from local farmers who reported significant increases in their yields thanks to the programmes.

Call for better cooperation from local governments

Imasuen urged local governments to better cooperate in sustaining the development efforts across his constituency.

He expressed his commitment to continuing his focus on youth empowerment, rural development, and support for President Bola Tinubu’s policies.

This defection adds to a growing number of political shifts in Nigeria, with more lawmakers switching allegiances ahead of the next election cycle.

