Last Facebook posts of Pastor Azzaman before his death surfaced

The passing of Pastor Azzaman on 25 May has deeply touched many Nigerians, sparking a wave of tributes and reflections

His final Facebook posts, which surfaced shortly after his death, offer a glimpse into his unwavering faith and devotion

Through his last words, Pastor Azzaman reaffirmed his gratitude for divine blessings and his commitment to ministering to those serving the nation

On 25 May, Nigerians were deeply moved by the news of the passing of Pastor Azzaman. His departure left a significant impact on many, as tributes and condolences poured in from across the country.

Shortly after the announcement of his passing, details of Pastor Azzaman’s final two posts on his Facebook account surfaced, offering a glimpse into his last messages to the public.

Final posts of Pastor Azzaman on Facebook

In one of his final posts, he shared a message of gratitude, writing:

"I am always in blessings. What Jesus has done for me."

His words reflected his unwavering faith and appreciation for the divine works in his life.

In another post, Pastor Azzaman recounted a memorable interaction with a Nigerian soldier, showing his commitment to ministering to those serving the nation.

He wrote:

"‘Is this not Rev. Azzaman?’ This soldier said. I had to stop my car to greet this soldier serving our motherland. I prayed for him, also prophesied to him. JESUS SAID WHEN YOU HONOUR A PROPHET YOU SHALL RECEIVE THE PROPHETIC REWARD. GOD BLESS THE NIGERIAN ARM FORCES. Azzaman Azzama."

His message emphasised his belief in honouring those dedicated to serving the country and reinforced his faith in divine rewards.

Legacy of Pastor Azzaman

Pastor Azzaman’s final posts reflected his unwavering devotion to his faith and his people. His words will continue to resonate with those who followed his spiritual journey.

As Nigerians mourn his passing, his messages serve as a reminder of his commitment to spreading the gospel and uplifting others.

His impact on the community remains profound, and his legacy lives on through the words he shared in his final days.

About Azzaman

Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, the revered leader of The King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Inc., Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria, tragically lost his life in a fatal accident.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable journey dedicated to faith, education, and professional excellence.

Pastor Azzaman pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

His commitment to theological studies led him to Rhema Bible College, Kaduna Campus, where he studied from 2016 to 2017. Before his death, he had completed a Master's in Philosophy under the tutelage of the Prof. Yusuf Turaki Foundation.

His career began following his mandatory National Youth Service in Damaturu, Yobe State, Nigeria. Between 2000 and 2004, he worked as an Agricultural Science Teacher at the Federal Government Girls College, Bakori, Katsina State.

His professional journey extended into the banking sector, where he contributed to the operations of the defunct Lion Bank of Nigeria and later Diamond Bank, which is now Access Bank.

Pastor Azzaman dies in fatal motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senior Pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, David Ayuba Azzaman, has passed away.

According to Radio Nigeria, Pastor Azzaman died on Saturday, May 24, in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

