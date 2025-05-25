Ibafo, Ogun— In a spirited gathering at Torotoro, Ibafo, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Torotoro Community Development Area (CDA) inaugurated its newly elected executive members, with prominent philanthropist and former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, reaffirmed as the community's Youth Leader.

Ibafo, Ogun State — In a spirited gathering at Torotoro, Ibafo, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Torotoro Community Development Area (CDA) inaugurated its newly elected executive members, with prominent philanthropist and former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, reaffirmed as the community's Youth Leader.Ibafo, Ogun State — In a spirited gathering at Torotoro, Ibafo, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Torotoro Community Development Area (CDA) inaugurated its newly elected executive members, with prominent philanthropist and former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, reaffirmed as the community's Youth Leader.

Ibafo, Ogun State — In a spirited gathering at Torotoro, Ibafo, on Saturday, May 24, 2025, the Torotoro Community Development Area (CDA) inaugurated its newly elected executive members, with prominent philanthropist and former Ogun State gubernatorial candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, reaffirmed as the community's Youth Leader.

Ambassador Ajadi, who was unanimously reaffirmed as the Youth Leader of the community, used the occasion to emphasize the importance of commitment and passion in community service, describing development work as a "passion job."

Addressing landlords, landladies, and residents of the community, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo charged the newly elected Community Development Association (CDA) executives to approach their roles with unwavering dedication, selflessness, and a vision for collective progress. He urged them to see leadership not as a position of privilege, but as a platform for service.

"I started collecting tolls as a youth leader years ago, not for personal gain, but for community development," Ajadi recounted passionately. "That passion still drives me today, even as a successful man. Development starts with sacrifice and a sincere desire to uplift one’s environment."

He emphasized that true progress is only achievable when individuals work together in unity, regardless of their differences. “When people come together with a shared goal and sense of responsibility, no challenge is insurmountable. Community development is not the job of government alone; it begins with us — the residents, the leaders, and the youth,” he stated.

Ajadi also encouraged the executives and residents to embrace transparency, accountability, and communication in all their activities. “A good leader listens to the people and acts in their best interest. We must be proactive in addressing our environmental needs — from sanitation to security, from education to infrastructure. Our success depends on how deeply we care and how consistently we act.”

He said, “Let every landlord and landlady see themselves as stakeholders. Let every youth find purpose in service. Our communities won’t change overnight, but if we sow the right seeds today, we will reap a prosperous tomorrow.”

Outgoing CDA Chairman, Mr. Marcus Ibitoye, who served two terms, praised Ajadi’s unwavering support. “My administration’s success wouldn’t have been possible without Ambassador Ajadi’s contributions. His support has been both moral and financial, and his commitment to the wellbeing of this community is unquantifiable,” he stated.

Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC), Mr. Abu Rasak, also lauded Ajadi’s consistent involvement in communal growth. In a candid moment, Rasak reminded attendees of the community's political oversight during the last election.

"When Ambassador Ajadi contested for governor under the NNPP, we, his own community, did not stand by him. Yet, he never turned his back on us. This shows the kind of man he is—principled, generous, and forgiving," Rasak said. He pledged to honor Ajadi with a community award before the end of his tenure on August 16, 2025.

Newly elected CDA Chairman, Mr. Adebisi Adeniyi, acknowledged the symbolic weight of his appointment. "I believe my emergence is divine. I urge everyone to participate actively in meetings and contribute to discussions that will shape the future of our community. With the continued support of leaders like Ambassador Ajadi, we can overcome challenges such as power irregularities," he said.

As part of efforts to tackle the issue of epileptic electricity supply, the CDA invited Mr. Oluwole Ridwan, an official from the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) which is responsible for power supply in Ibafo, Ogun State to brief the community.

Ridwan advised residents to avoid illegal payments and embrace the use of prepaid meters. "A prepaid meter costs N132,000 and can serve up to 50 users collectively. This is the right way to ensure transparency and protect the integrity of power distribution," he said.

He also warned against illegal reconnections by local electricians, noting that such actions compromise the transformer and could lead to serious damage. “Reconnecting disconnected wires can blow the transformer’s fuses and lead to community-wide outages. The new executive must educate residents to stop this harmful practice,” Ridwan added.

The meeting went on with a renewed sense of unity and a collective resolve to pursue sustainable development, as community leaders echoed the call for responsible governance, active participation, and gratitude toward selfless service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng