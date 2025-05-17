Opeyemi Bright has been appointed as the new civic mayor of Barking and Dagenham at the age of 29, making her the youngest to ever hold the office

Opeyemi Bright, a 29-year-old British citizen of Nigerian heritage, has been appointed as the new civic mayor of Barking and Dagenham, making her the youngest individual to ever assume the role in the borough’s history.

Bright, who was officially inaugurated during a ceremony held on Friday, had already made her mark on the borough’s political landscape in 2018 when she became its youngest councillor at the age of 22.

Opeyemi Bright has been appointed as the Barking and Dagenham's mayor

Source: Instagram

Her appointment signals a significant generational shift in local governance and has been met with widespread celebration among residents and leaders in the community.

Background of new Barking and Dagenham mayor

A product of a politically active family, Bright is the daughter of Afolasade and Gbolahan Bright.

Her mother previously served as the civic mayor of Hackney in 2006 and currently holds a cabinet position in Barking and Dagenham focused on employment and skills.

Her father is a senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, adding a spiritual dimension to the family’s strong record of public service.

Throughout her career, Bright has remained deeply engaged in community development. She has served as a school governor and sits on the board of Agile Africa, an organisation dedicated to equipping young Africans with digital and technological skills.

Her commitment to youth empowerment also extends to career webinars she regularly hosts for Nigerian students.

Bright has promised to hold dear the yearnings of his people.

Source: Instagram

Bright vows community-centred rein

In her inaugural address, Bright expressed a deep sense of duty and optimism.

“I believe in the power of community, the importance of tradition, and the need to inspire pride in the place we all call home,” she said.

“As Civic Mayor, I am committed to being a voice that uplifts our borough, honouring local heroes, supporting charities, and forging deeper connections with residents, schools, and businesses.”

The role of civic mayor, regarded as one of the borough’s most symbolic offices, involves representing Barking and Dagenham at official events, promoting civic pride, and serving as an ambassador for community initiatives and diversity.

The borough council’s website describes the mayor as a key figure in celebrating the area’s heritage while driving engagement among residents.

Bright joins a growing list of UK political figures of Nigerian descent making strides in public leadership, including Kemi Badenoch, Taiwo Owatemi, and Kate Osamor.

Outside of her political engagements, Bright enjoys cooking, teaching, and content creation, and often describes herself as “guided by grace.”

